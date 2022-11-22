FORT MYERS, Fla. – Four Coyotes scored in double-figures led by Mason Archambault’s 19 points as South Dakota won the first round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off against LIU Tuesday afternoon inside the Suncoast Credit Union Arena by a final score of 68-58. 

It was the first meeting between the two schools. South Dakota also won away from Vermillion for the first time this season with the ten-point victory. Tasos Kamateros (13), Paul Bruns (11), and A.J. Plitzuweit (10) all joined Archambault with double-digit performances. Damani Hayes was all over the floor today, grabbing a new career-high 14 rebounds in 18 minutes of play while adding in four points offensively. 

