BASKETBALL
SUMMIT LEAGUE MEN’S TOURN.
March 3-7 at Sioux Falls
First Round, March 3
No. 8 Denver (15-16, 6-12) vs. No. 9 North Dakota (12-19, 6-12), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Kansas City (11-20, 7-11) vs. No. 10 Omaha (8-22, 4-14), 8:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 4
No. 1 Oral Roberts (27-4, 18-0) vs. Denver/UND winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 South Dakota State (18-12, 13-5) vs. KC/Omaha winner, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
No. 4 Western Illinois (16-13, 9-9) vs. No. 5 St. Thomas (18-13, 9-9), 6 p.m.
No. 3 North Dakota State (14-16, 11-7) vs. No. 6 South Dakota (12-18, 7-11), 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals, March 6
ORU/Denver/UND winner vs. WIU/ST winner, 6 p.m.
SDSU/KC/Omaha winner vs. NDSU/USD winner, 8:30 p.m.
Championship, March 7
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN
March 3-7 at Sioux Falls
First Round, March 3
No. 8 St. Thomas (12-16, 7-11) vs. No. 9 Western Illinois (10-19, 5-13), 12:30 p.m.
No. 7 Denver (12-17, 8-10) vs. No. 10 Kansas City (7-22, 3-15), 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 4
No. 1 South Dakota State (25-5, 18-0) vs. ST/WI winner, 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 North Dakota State (18-10, 12-6) vs. Denver/KC winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
No. 4 South Dakota (14-15, 10-8) vs. No. 5 Oral Roberts (11-18, 8-10), 12:30 p.m.
No. 3 North Dakota (18-10, 11-7) vs. No. 6 Omaha (13-16, 8-10), 3 p.m.
Semifinals, March 6
SDSU/ST/WIU winner vs. USD/ORU winner, 12:30 p.m.
NDSU/Denver/KC winner vs. UND/Omaha winner, 3 p.m.
Championship, March 7
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The final South Dakota Prep Media boys basketball polls for the week of Feb. 27 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. Jefferson (19) 18-1 95 1
2. Lincoln 17-3 74 2
3. Washington 14-6 52 3
4. Mitchell 16-4 44 4
5. Yankton 15-5 20 5
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (19) 20-0 95 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian 16-4 74 2
3. Sioux Valley 18-2 57 3
4. Winner 19-1 33 4
5. St. Thomas More 18-2 20 5
Receiving votes: Lennox 3, Hamlin 2, Rapid City Christian 1.
Class B
1. Aberdeen Chr. (18) 18-2 94 1
2. De Smet (1) 17-3 75 2
3. Lower Brule 17-3 59 3
4. White River 16-4 37 4
5. Faith 19-1 16 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 2, Castlewood 2.
NEB. STATE GIRLS’ TOURN.
March 1-4 at Lincoln
NOTE: All finals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. All third place games at Lincoln Northwest.
CLASS C2
First Round, March 2 at Devaney
No. 1 Crofton (23-2) vs. No. 8 Cross County (22-4), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Oakland-Craig (22-4) vs. No. 5 Ponca (23-1), 10:45 p.m.
No. 2 Pender (24-3) vs. No. 7 Clarkson-Leigh (20-6), 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 Guardian Angels CC (20-4) vs. No. 6 Southern Valley (21-3), 3:15 p.m.
Semifinals, March 3 at Devaney
Crofton/CC winner vs. OC/Ponca winner, 1:30 p.m.
Pender/CL winner vs. GACC/SV winner, 3:15 p.m.
Final Round, March 4
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
CLASS D1
First Round, March 1
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Ravenna (24-2) vs. No. 8 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (18-4), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia (17-7) vs. No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock (21-5), 10:45 a.m.
At Devaney
No. 2 Centura (23-3) vs. No. 7 Elgin Public-Pope John (22-4), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Cedar Catholic (20-6) vs. No. 6 Johnson-Brock (21-5), 7:45 p.m.
Semifinals, March 3 at Devaney
Ravenna/SEM winner vs. HSC/EM winner, 9 a.m.
Centura/EPPJ winner vs. HCC/JB winner, 10:45 a.m.
Final Round, March 4
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
CLASS D2
First Round, March 2
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (23-3) vs. No. 8 Leyton (16-5), 9 a.m.
No. 4 McCool Junction (24-2) vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (19-6), 10:45 a.m.
At Devaney
No. 2 Shelton (22-1) vs. No. 7 Wilcox-Hildreth (18-7), 6 p.m.
No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (22-2) vs. No. 6 Wynot (16-9), 7:45 p.m.
Semifinals, March 3 at Devaney
FCSH/Leyton winner vs. MJ/HSF winner, 6 p.m.
Shelton/WH winner vs. St. Mary’s/Wynot winner, 7:45 p.m.
Final Round, March 4
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
NEB. BOYS’ DISTRICT FINALS
Monday, Feb. 27
C2-1: Freeman 62, Oakland-Craig 22
C2-2: Amherst 65, Hershey 34
C2-3: Doniphan-Trumbull 39, Hastings St. Cecilia 38
C2-5: Elkhorn Valley 71, Summerland 53
C2-7: Norfolk Catholic 44, Cross County 30
D2-1: Shelton 90, Medicine Valley 46
D2-3: Wynot 79, Hay Springs 27
D2-4: Osceola 64, Friend 45
D2-5: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Creighton 43
Tuesday, Feb. 28
C2-4: No. 13 Yutan (14-10) at No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (21-4), 6 p.m.
C2-6: No. 11 Wakefield (21-4) at No. 6 Tri County (22-4), 6 p.m.
C2-8: No. 9 Gordon-Rushville (16-4) vs. No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (17-8), 7 p.m., O’Neill
D2-2: No. 15 Fullerton (10-15) at No. 2 Parkview Christian (22-3), 6 p.m.
D2-6: No. 11 Stuart (17-7) vs. No. 6 Paxton (16-5), 7:30 p.m., Broken Bow
D2-7: No. 10 Potter-Dix (19-4) vs. No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart (17-8), 6 p.m., Kearney
D2-8: No. 9 Mullen (17-5) vs. No. 8 Santee (14-5), 6 p.m., Ord
S.D. GIRLS’ SODAK 16
CLASS A
All Games On March 2
No. 16 Milbank (14-7) vs. No. 1 Hamlin (21-0), 7 p.m., Watertown
No. 15 Tea Area (13-9) vs. No. 2 Wagner (21-1), 6 p.m., Mitchell
No. 14 Lennox (16-6) vs. No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (20-2), 7 p.m., Harrisburg
No. 13 Garretson (15-7) at No. 4 Red Cloud (19-2), 6 p.m., Winner
No. 12 Flandreau (18-4) at No. 5 St. Thomas More (17-4), 6 p.m., Pierre
No. 11 Dupree (17-5) vs. No. 6 Lakota Tech (18-4), 7 p.m. CT, Rapid City
No. 10 Parkston (16-6) vs. No. 7 Sisseton (19-2), 7 p.m., Volga
No. 9 Miller (18-4) vs. No. 8 Rapid City Christian (18-4), 7 p.m. CT, Philip
CLASS B
All Games On March 2
No. 16 Leola-Frederick Area (16-6) vs. No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington (20-2), 6 p.m., Huron
No. 15 Corsica-Stickney (13-8) vs. No. 2 Ethan (19-2), 7:30 p.m., Mitchlel
No. 14 Lyman (14-7) vs. No. 3 Viborg-Hurley (19-3), 6 p.m., Salem
No. 13 Harding County (14-8) vs. No. 4 Sully Buttes (19-3), 7 p.m., Mobridge
No. 12 Warner vs. No. 5 Wall (17-5), 6:30 p.m., Fort Pierre
No. 11 Wessington Springs (16-6) vs. No. 6 Howard (18-4), 7:30 p.m., Huron
No. 10 Timber Lake (16-5) vs. No. 7 Castlewood (15-7), 6 p.m., Redfield
No. 9 Centerville (17-5) vs. No. 8 Jones County (17-4), 6 p.m., Chamberlain
S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS
NOTE: Winners of “Qualifier Round” games advance to SoDak 16 on March 2.
REGION 4A
First Round, Feb. 21
Vermillion 73, Parker 27
Tea Area 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 36
Canton 60, Beresford 43
Lennox 56, Dakota Valley 48
Qualifier Round, Feb. 24-25
Tea Area 80, Vermillion 79, 2 OT
Lennox 53, Canton 22
REGION 5A
First Round, Feb. 20
Kimball-White Lake 47, Chamberlain 44
Second Round, Feb. 21
Wagner 61, Kimball/White Lake 22
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 17
Parkston 61, Bon Homme 30
Hanson 62, Platte-Geddes 30
Qualifier Round, Feb. 25
Parkston 62, Hanson 56
Wagner 73, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36
REGION 4B
First Round, Feb. 20
Freeman Academy-Marion 31, Gayville-Volin 28
Second Round, Feb. 21
Viborg-Hurley 84, Freeman Academy/Marion 14
Scotland 47, Irene-Wakonda 43
Centerville 66, Menno 32
Freeman 62, Alcester-Hudson 36
Qualifier Round, Feb. 25 at Irene
Centerville 77, Freeman 62
Viborg-Hurley 60, Scotland 22
REGION 5B
First Round, Feb. 20
Burke 52, Colome 20
Second Round, Feb. 21
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Burke 37
Corsica-Stickney 42, Avon 30
Wessington Springs 49, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25
Gregory 68, Marty Indian 33
Qualifier Round, Feb. 25 at Mitchell
Corsica/Stickney 45, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Wessington Springs 66, Gregory 50
S.D. BOYS’ REGIONS
NOTE: “Qualifier Round” winners advance to SoDak 16 on March 7.
REGION 4A
First Round, Feb. 28
No. 8 Parker (3-17) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Beresford (15-5) at No. 4 Tea Area (13-6), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Vermillion (9-11) at No. 2 Lennox (17-3), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Canton (9-10) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (14-5), 7 p.m.
Qualifier Round, March 3
Tea/Beresford winner vs. DV/Parker winner
EPJ/Canton winner vs. Lennox/Vermillion winner
REGION 5A
First Round, Feb. 27
Bon Homme 71, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 59
Second Round, Feb. 28
No. 9 Bon Homme (7-14) at No. 1 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (15-5), 7 p.m., Mount Vernon
No. 5 Kimball-White Lake (9-11) at No. 4 Parkston (11-9), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Chamberlain (6-14) at No. 2 Platte-Geddes (14-6), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Wagner (8-12) at No. 3 Hanson (13-7), 7 p.m.
Qualifier Round, March 3
Parkston/KWL winner vs. MVP/SCW/BH winner
Hanson/Wagner winner vs. PG/Chamberlain winner
REGION 4B
First Round, Feb. 27
Gayville-Volin 56, Menno 53
Second Round, Feb. 28
No. 9 Gayville-Volin (4-17) at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley (17-3), 6 p.m., Hurley
No. 5 Scotland (9-11) vs. No. 4 Centerville (10-9), 7:30 p.m., Hurley
No. 7 Freeman (5-15) vs. No. 2 Freeman Academy-Marion (12-8), 6 p.m., Freeman
No. 6 Alcester-Hudson (6-14) vs. No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (9-11), 7:30 p.m., Freeman
Qualifier Round, March 3
Centerville/Scotland winner vs. VH/Menno/GV winner
IW/AH winner vs. FAM/Freeman winner
REGION 5B
First Round, Feb. 27
Avon 54, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 48
Second Round, Feb. 28
No. 8 Avon (5-15) at No. 1 Gregory (14-6), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Colome (9-11) at No. 4 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (16-4), 7 p.m., Tripp
No. 7 Burke (6-14) at No. 2 Wessington Springs (14-6), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Corsica-Stickney (7-12) at No. 3 Marty (12-7), 7 p.m.
Qualifier Round, March 3 at Mitchell
Gregory/Avon/ACDC winner vs. TDA/Colome winner, 6 p.m.
WS/Burke winner vs. Marty/CS winner, 7:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
S.D. BANTAM ‘A’ TOURN.
Feb. 24-26 at Yankton
First Round, Feb. 24
Yankton 6, Sioux Center 1
Rushmore 8, Watertown 2
Brookings 4, Aberdeen 3
Sioux Falls 10, Huron 0
Consolation, Feb. 25
Watertown 7, Sioux Center 4
Aberdeen 6, Huron 1
Semifinals, Feb. 25
Rushmore 6, Yankton 5
Sioux Falls 5, Brookings 2
Final Round, Feb. 26
SEVENTH: Sioux Center 5, Huron 3
FIFTH: Aberdeen 7, Watertown 1
THIRD: Yankton 6, Brookings 3
FIRST: Sioux Falls 6, Rushmore 1
S.D. BANTAM ‘B’ TOURN.
Feb. 24-26 at Rapid City
NOTE: Times listed in Central
First Round, Feb. 24
Rushmore 8, Yankton 1
Sioux Falls I 7, Oahe 0
Brookings 4, Aberdeen 0
Sioux Falls II 12, Watertown 0
Consolation, Feb. 25
Yankton 4, Oahe 3
Aberdeen 5, Watertown 1
Semifinals, Feb. 25
Rushmore 4, Sioux Falls I 1
Sioux Falls II 8, Brookings 1
Final Round, Feb. 26
SEVENTH: Oahe 5, Watertown 4
FIFTH: Aberdeen 4, Yankton 3, OT
THIRD: Sioux Falls I 5, Brookings 4, OT
FIRST: Sioux Falls II 6, Rushmore 1
POWERLIFTING
COACH ROZY/MMU MEET
Feb. 25 at Yankton
GIRLS’ DIVISIONS
48KG (105.75 lbs): 1, Capri Johnson, Madison 335
52KG (114.5 lbs): 1, Lucy Vargas, Dells St. Mary’s 425; 2, Hailey Tiahrt, Baltic 360; 3, Haley Moe, Roosevelt 265
56 KG (123.25 lbs): 1, Rachel Zanter, Beresford 530; 2, Ava Steffen, Roosevelt 510; 3, Alyssa Miller, Hamlin 490; 4, Kinsley Crippin, Lead-Deadwood 470; 5, Bree Koepke, Jefferson 380; 6, Brooke Hartman, Baltic 320
60 KG (132.25 lbs): 1, Ella Swift, Dells St. Mary’s 615; 2, Tilli Katon, Lead-Deadwood 510; 3, Aubrey Whittington, Jefferson 505; 4, Paityn Ordal, Roosevelt 490; 5, Nora Weaver, Jefferson 465; 6, Julianne Seeley, Beresford 430
67.5 KG (148.75 lbs): 1, Ansley Heibult, Jefferson 610; 2, Makayla Tiahrt, O’Gorman 610; 3, Sophia Hopkins, Roosevelt 550; 4, Rachel Johnson, Roosevelt 515; 5, Meghan Tiahrt, O’Gorman 505; 6, Bobbijo Middendorp, Mitchell 455; 7, Riley Hybertson, Centerville 440; 8, Jayna Pedersen, Madison 435; 9, Briar Hansen, Dells St. Mary’s 430; 10, Anna Honner, O’Gorman 385
75 KG (165.25 lbs): 1, Scherff,Katie, Dells St. Mary’s 600; 2, Kiara Anderson, Roosevelt 560; 3, Taylor Dejong, Mitchell 540
82.5 KG (181.75 lbs): 1, 1, Holland Kortemeyer, Baltic 630; 2, Kiya Devries, Madison 535; 3, Ember Rustand, Madison 505
90 KG (198.25 lbs): 1, Miah Iverson, Jefferson 655; 2, Sam Koster, Jefferson 390
100 KG (220.25 lbs): 1, Annmarie Smith, Hamlin 645; 2, Ella Levijoki, Hamlin 530; 3, Shae Christensen, Baltic 445
100+ KG: 1, Hallie Westendorf, Roosevelt 640; 2, Luka Schaefer, Roosevelt 555
BOYS’ DIVISIONS
52 KG (114.5 lbs): 1, Garrett Wilkison, Baltic 530; 2, Cael Pearson, Roosevelt 520; 3, Tyler Oschner, Baltic 325
56 KG (123.25 lbs): 1, Johnson,Nathan, Baltic 645; 2, Devon Coke, Yankton 595; 3, Elijah Klein, Jefferson 550
60 KG (132.25 lbs): 1, Connor Warren-Slaba, Yankton 700; 2, Aaron Nordbye, Baltic 700; 3, Danny Rivas, Jefferson 540; 4, Landon Petersen, Baltic 500
67.5 KG (148.75 lbs): 1, Jackson Westerbur, Baltic 965; 2, Dru Stengel, Roosevelt 915; 3, Shimirimana Gerare, Jefferson 905; 4, Jared Bennett, Harrisburg 880; 5, Hector Torres, Jefferson 875; 6, Yegeta Samuel, Jefferson 815; 7, Payton Peterson, Yankton 810; 8, Brandon Weiland, Dells St. Mary’s 780; 9, Shae Fiala, Baltic 695; 10, Bennett Duncan, O’Gorman 665; 11, Connor Schmidt, Roosevelt 660; 12, Isaac Sheehan, Hamlin 400; 13, J.J. Kooima, Lead-Deadwood 395
75 KG (165.25 lbs): 1, Niyongabo Yohana, Jefferson 1,065; 2, Jake Larsen, Lake Preston 985; 3, Manny Schmaus, Jefferson 955; 4, Logan Tysdale, McCook Central-Montrose 920; 5, Jordan Pedersen, Madison 895; 6, Caden Patzwald, Roosevelt 875; 7, Tyler Kennedy, Baltic 875; 8, Weston Pechous, Jefferson 830; 9, Taylor Bombeck, Roosevelt 815; 10, Josh Swenson, Yankton 815; 11, Demetri Simonson, Jefferson 725; 12, Bode Thurman, Yankton 720; 13, Cohen Nelson, Roosevelt 715; 14, Brock Kruger, Roosevelt 705; 15, Tarles Antoine, Lennox 695; 16, Micah Maska, Yankton 690; 17, Noah Welch, Lennox 655; 18, Mason Hazlett, Roosevelt 650; 19, Hayden Meyer, Jefferson 645; 20, Channing Bloedel, Lead-Deadwood 585
82.5 KG (181.75 lbs): 1, Caden Devries, Madison 1,235; 2, Jace Adams, Beresford 1,075; 3, Donnie Arens, Roosevelt 1,015; 4, Brody Bohnet, Roosevelt 1,005; 5, Tom Reardon, Yankton 1,000; 6, Jaden Kajer, Jefferson 960; 7, Jose Valadez, Baltic 955; 8, Corban Hanneman, Lennox 935; 9, Ben Hebda, Yankton 925; 10, Miles Crippin, Lead-Deadwood 905; 11, Jack Bills, O’Gorman 835; 12, Josue Cortez, Jefferson 810; 13, Trenton Jerke, Yankton 785; 14, Cyrus Jorgenson, Baltic 780; 15, Trevor Garcia, Roosevelt 755; 16, Griffen Eggers, Roosevelt 745; 17, Karl Benz, O’Gorman 735; 18, Dominick Karels, Baltic 705; 19, Sameer Hamed, Jefferson 655; 20, Travis Hybertson, Centerville 650; 21, Marohl,Blake, Baltic 620; 22, Lincoln Rust, Lennox 465
90 KG (198.25 lbs): 1, Noah Mahnke, Beresford 1,220; 2, Keegan Sluis, Jefferson 1,180; 3, Talon Stief, Roosevelt 1,180; 4, Keontay Rawls, Roosevelt 1,030; 5, Kohen Schurch, Beresford 1,030; 6, Tommy Cvitan, Lennox 1,020; 7, Jaron Nesheim, Parkston 985; 8, Josh Stapish, Yankton 975; 9, Zach Boden, Beresford 975; 10, Dom Deboer, Lennox 975; 11, Platt.S, Yankton 925; 12, Connor Fitzpatrick, Roosevelt 900; 13, Carson Holt, Baltic 825; 14, Conner Hembree, Baltic 785; 15, Aiden Peters, Baltic 745; 16, Carson Eggert, Baltic 745; 17, Kyle Hokenstad, Jefferson 715; 18, Joey Grunewaldt, Baltic 690; 19, Aj Wienk, Lake Preston 635
100 KG (220.25 lbs): 1, Briley Kick, Baltic 1,530; 2, Damion Maguuson Willman, Yankton 1,175; 3, Herbert Pimentel, Roosevelt 1,175; 4, Jackson Brunick, Roosevelt 1,135; 5, Isaac Weeman, Baltic 1,085; 6, Aaron Gonzales, Yankton 1,050; 7, Vaden Griel, Yankton 1,005; 8, France,Landen, Baltic 865; 9, Will Urihg, Madison 725; 10, Brenden Wantoch, Mitchell 640; 11, Abel Alemayehu, Yankton 600
110 KG (242.5 lbs): 1, Lasselle Burgin, Roosevelt 1,285; 2, Fredrick Nelson, Yankton 1,105; 3, Cody Soukup, Avon 1,025; 4, Jonaus Bartscher, Roosevelt 1,010; 5, Josh Weissenberger, Roosevelt 1,005; 6, Lucas Cordell, Yankton 915; 7, James Hermanson, Lennox 885
125 KG (275.5 lbs): 1, David Grabow, Jefferson 1,400; 2, Connor Harrison, Lead-Deadwood 1,080; 3, Tanner Baatz, Baltic 930; 4, Bon Weeks, Mitchell 845; 5, Ryne Greene, Lake Preston 725
140 KG (308.5 lbs): 1, Journey Noisy Hawk-Ellis, Lennox 1,070; 2, Clayton Barrett, Lennox 1,040; 3, Ayden Werdel, O’Gorman 545
140+ KG: 1, Israel Ouverson, Madison 1,400; 2, Nathan Cortes, Baltic 1,070; 3, Benjamin Lambert, Tri Valley 1,030
