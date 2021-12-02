ALLEN, Neb. — Ponca used four pins and a major decision to pull away from the Tri County Northeast Wolfpack 40-6 in prep wrestling action on Thursday.
Sam Taylor (160), Kemper Carlson (170), Matt Logue (285) and Thomas Beavers (126) won by pin for Ponca. Aiden Cook (182) won by major decision.
Bryan Isom scored a pin for TCN at 132 pounds.
On Saturday, Ponca travels to the Howells-Dodge Invitational, while Tri County Northeast travels to the Creighton Invitational.
106 — Open; 113 — Open; 120 — Open; 126 — Thomas Beavers P pin. Getsemani Ferrusca 1:09; 132 — Bryan Isom TCN pin. Brayden Morton 1:01; 138 — Dalton Anderson P by forfeit; 145 — Open; 152 — Open; 160 — Sam Taylor P pin. Calie Cockburn 0:57; 170 — Kemper Carlson P pin. Landon Monteith 3:25; 182 — Aiden Cook P maj. dec. Ryan Anderson 10-0; 195 — Bryce Pokorny P by forfeit; 220 — Open; 285 — Matt Logue P pin. Caleb Cockburn 3:52
