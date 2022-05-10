VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Kayla Karius is pleased to announce the addition of Gabby Johnson to her coaching staff.
“We are so excited for Gabby to join our Coyote family!” said Karius. “She has great knowledge of the game as well as plenty of experience recruiting in the Midwest. With her energy and enthusiasm, she will connect with our players quickly and challenge them to become even better. Welcome to Vermillion, Gabby!”
Johnson has spent the past four seasons serving as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at a pair of Division I schools, including three seasons at the Missouri Valley’s Valparaiso and last year at Butler. While at Valpo, she helped guide one of the nation’s most impressive year-over-year turnarounds from 2019 to 2020. The Crusaders jumped 171 spots in the RPI, the largest leap by any Division I program that season.
“I am very excited to join coach Karius and USD’s rich basketball tradition,” said Johnson. “It is hard to ignore the energy present when Kayla speaks about the university, the community, and the program. I am very eager to get to work and share that vision with future Yotes!”
Johnson also brings head coaching experience with her to Vermillion. She served six seasons as the head coach of Dominican University, an NCAA Division III program in Illinois.
Previous assistant coaching stops from Johnson include Northern Kentucky and her alma mater, Thomas More College. She was on the bench for two-time National Coach of the Year Nancy Winstel’s final two seasons at Northern Kentucky.
Johnson graduated from Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy in 2009. She led the Saints’ to three-straight NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, reaching the Sweet 16 her senior season. She graduated with the third-most career assists in program history.
