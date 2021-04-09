CREIGHTON, Neb. — The Wausa girls and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys claimed top honors in the nine-team Knox County Invitational track and field meet, held on Friday in Creighton, Nebraska.
Deagan Puppe swept the hurdle races and ran on the Bears’ winning 400 relay team in helping Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to 101 points, beating out Bloomfield (81), Wausa (75.5), O’Neill St. Mary’s (65.5) and Creighton (63).
Puppe won the 110-meters hurdles in 15.5 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 43.0 seconds. He also teamed with Lucas Rasmussen, Cael Hartung and Evan Haisch to win the 400 relay in 47.8 seconds.
Bloomfield’s Evan Haverkamp swept the sprints, winning the 100 (11.2), 200 (23.3) and 400 (53.3). Wausa’s Addison Smith swept the distance events, winning the 1600 (4:54.9) and 3200 (11:04.4). Crofton’s Mayson Ostermeyer won the pole vault (11-0). Creighton’s Cade Hammer won the triple jump (40-3 3/4).
Boyd County’s Chase Snyder swept the throws, winning the discus (140-8) and shot put (51-7 1/2). Neligh-Oakdale’s Julien Hearn won two jumping events, the high jump (6-5 1/2) and long jump (21-2 1/2). Osmond won the 1600 (3:50.9) and 3200 (10:00.4) relays, with Grant Winkelbauer and Will Schmitz running on both relays.
On the girls’ side, Wausa scored 99 points to beat out Boyd County (83), Niobrara-Verdigre (74) and St. Mary’s (71).
Wausa had two winners on the day, Darla Nelson in the 3200 (13:49.0) and Taylor Alexander in the discus (97-6).
Bloomfield won three events, with Alexandra Eisenhauer winning both the 200-meter dash (26.0) and the 100-meter hurdles (16.02). Lauren Pinkelman won the 100 (13.3) for the Queen Bees.
Niobrara-Verdigre had a pair of victories. Andrea Sucha won the triple jump (31-5 1/2). The foursome of Bree Breithaupt, Emily Parks, Billie Pritchett and Josilyn Miller won the 400 relay in 55.9.
Crofton had a pair of victories, Ellie Tramp in the 300-meter hurdles (48.9) and Kaley Einrem in the high jump (5-0). Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Berniece McCorkindale won the shot put with a toss of 36-2 1/2.
Boyd County’s Lauryn Hoffman won the 400 (1:04.2) and long jump (16-0 1/2), and was part of the team’s winning 1600 relay (4:40.1). Paige Drueke won the 1600 (6:07.6) and anchored the winning 1600 relay.
For St. Mary’s, Faith Williamson won the open 800 (2:43.8) and anchored the Cardinals’ winning 3200 relay (11:16.78).
