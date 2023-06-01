WAGNER — Winner-Colome broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth inning with three runs against Wagner and held on for the 5-3 victory Thursday.
Aiden Barfuss’ RBI single broke the tie as Phillips scored. Landon Calhoon also scored due to the throw. Pierce Nelson had two hits in the contest for Winner-Colome.
Barfuss pitched the first inning for W-C, then Ethan Bartels went seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out nine batters.
Wagner’s Matt Link pitched all eight innings, striking out 11 batters.
Battle Creek 1, Hartington 0
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Battle Creek won a pitchers’ duel against the Hartington Seniors 1-0 Thursday.
Hartington registered only four hits in the contest, two of which came from Jaxson Bernecker. Koby Detlefson pitched six innings, striking out seven batters while giving up one run on six hits.
