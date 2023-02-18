VERMILLION — The Denver Pioneers scored the last five points of the game from the free throw line as they defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 79-74 in Summit League action Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Down 65-59, the Pioneers went on a 10-0 run to take a four-point lead, 69-65, with 5:23 left in regulation. At that point in the Senior Day contest, Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius felt senior Macy Guebert’s presence on the floor was needed in the fourth quarter with the guard having four fouls. Guebert was called for her fifth foul on a drive to the rim with 4:10 remaining as DU’s Ally Haar took the charge.
“We missed her presence on the floor,” Karius said. “There's never a right or wrong time to go back with her with four fouls. We needed her presence (and) leadership. I trust her. She's a smart player. You pick your moments and it's a risk, but we weren’t getting stops. When I look over, our best perimeter defender is sitting on the bench.”
“It's a fine line,” Guebert said. “When you're going in a position like that you can't go in and not be aggressive, but you have to make adjustments.”
Down 74-69 without a senior on the court, the Coyotes found a way to get two big baskets, a 3-pointer from Morgan Hansen and a fastbreak basket by Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, to tie the game at 74.
“What we got to later in the game was using Grace (Larkins) as a passer inside and spacing the floor,” Karius said. “It's part of the reason we just put as many shooters out there as we did. We were looking for those. (Morgan) was wide open and knocked down a great shot. We got the stop, and I could see Alexi looking in transition (on the pass to Avila-Ambrosi thinking), ‘Should I throw it, should I not throw it?’ Nicole chased it down. That was great composure and really smart.”
Haar stayed aggressive for DU down the stretch, drawing fouls and making all four of her free throws down the stretch to give the Pioneers a 78-74 lead with 37 second left.
“The most aggressive team gets calls and (the Pioneers) were doing that down the stretch,” Karius said. “We didn't wall up.”
The Coyotes got three shots up on the next possession, but none of them went in. DU’s Makayla Minett missed two straight free throws. USD got one last chance, but Duffney’s long-range two missed the mark and DU closed out the game with a Minett making one of two free throws to close out the five-point victory. The previous Coyotes play was designed for Hansen to shoot a 3-pointer.
“(Morgan) was going to set it and I from what I saw the (defender) was wrapping her up and she couldn't get loose from that screen to turn and go and set the next one,” Karius said. “It left our shooter waiting there for a screen and the timing was off. We prepared it well, but it got physical at times tonight. I think that bothered us and we've got to be able to stand up to that and to fight back.”
Mikayla Brandon led the Pioneers with 25 points, adding nine rebounds. Emma Smith added 23 points for DU, while Minett grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
Carley Duffney led the Coyotes with 20 points, nine of which came in the third quarter. With the Coyotes being in the bonus, Duffney found her way to the free throw line eight times in the quarter, making seven.
“Our team being a bonus helped a lot,” Duffney said. “I got a lot of my points at the free throw line. My teammates found me open on open cuts.”
Guebert admitted to Senior Day being emotional for her.
“It's my last time playing in front of all of our awesome fans that have supported me and our team for the last four years,” she said. “(With it being) my last home game, it was a lot of fun to see everybody out there and bring the energy.”
Denver improved to 12-16 (8-9 Summit), while the Coyotes fell to 12-15 (8-8 Summit).
The Coyotes head on the road to take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Thursday. The teams are tied for fourth in the conference standings at 8-8. Tip off time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, OK.
