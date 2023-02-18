VERMILLION — The Denver Pioneers scored the last five points of the game from the free throw line as they defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 79-74 in Summit League action Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Down 65-59, the Pioneers went on a 10-0 run to take a four-point lead, 69-65, with 5:23 left in regulation. At that point in the Senior Day contest, Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius felt senior Macy Guebert’s presence on the floor was needed in the fourth quarter with the guard having four fouls. Guebert was called for her fifth foul on a drive to the rim with 4:10 remaining as DU’s Ally Haar took the charge.

