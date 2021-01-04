The Yankton Bucks, with a pair of wins over top-tier Wyoming programs, moved from fourth to second in this week’s South Dakota Media boys’ basketball poll, announced Monday.
The Bucks, 5-1, drew three of 18 first place votes. Sioux Falls Washington (3-0) claimed the top spot in this week’s poll.
The Yankton boys travel to Sioux City, Iowa, to face Class 4A eighth-ranked East on Tuesday.
In Class A boys, Dakota Valley (5-0) remained in the top spot, claiming all 18 first place votes. Vermillion (4-0) remained in fifth.
In Class B boys, DeSmet (5-1) remained in the top spot, claiming 15 first place votes. Platte-Geddes (3-0) remained in second, drawing the other three top picks. Viborg-Hurley, 3-2 after losses to Vermillion and DeSmet, dropped just out of the top five.
Washington (3-0) claimed the top spot in the Class AA girls’ poll, moving up one spot with 14 first place votes. Harrisburg (6-0) moved up from third to second, claiming three first place votes. Previous number one O’Gorman (3-1) slipped to third, claiming the other top pick.
St. Thomas More (5-0) drew 17 of 18 first place votes to claim the top spot in the Class A girls’ poll. West Central (4-1), which claimed the other top pick, and Winner (5-1) tied for second.
In Class B girls, Corsica-Stickney (5-0) was a unanimous number one pick. Viborg-Hurley (7-0) remained in fifth.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 4 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (15) 3-0 84 2
2. Yankton (3) 5-1 69 4
3. Harrisburg 5-0 44 5
4. Brandon Valley 3-1 41 1
5. Mitchell 6-0 27 RV
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 4, Aberdeen Central 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (18) 5-0 90 1
2. SF Christian 4-1 65 2
3. Sioux Valley 7-0 52 4
4. Dell Rapids 4-1 39 3
5. Vermillion 4-0 24 5
Class B
1. De Smet (15) 5-1 87 1
2. Platte-Geddes (3) 3-0 75 2
3. Howard 4-0 29 RV
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 4-2 28 5
5. Canistota 4-0 27 RV
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 21, Lemmon 2, White River 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (14) 3-0 86 2
2. Harrisburg (3) 6-0 65 3
3. O’Gorman (1) 3-1 49 1
4. Brandon Valley 4-1 35 4
5. Aberdeen Central 4-0 34 5
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (17) 5-0 88 1
T-2. West Central (1) 4-1 62 2
T-2. Winner 5-1 62 3
4. Hamlin 3-1 29 5
5. SF Christian 4-0 17 RV
Receiving votes: Tea Area 6, Garretson 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 2.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (18) 5-0 90 1
2. Castlewood 4-0 65 2
3. White River 5-0 51 4
4. Ethan 4-0 37 3
5. Viborg-Hurley 7-0 26 5
Receiving votes: Newell 1.
