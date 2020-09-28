Although the Yankton volleyball team won the opening set against the No. 3 team in Class AA, Aberdeen Central rallied to win the next three to capture a 21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-10 volleyball victory on Saturday evening at the YHS gym.
No stats were reported for the visiting Golden Eagles (7-1).
In the loss for Yankton (1-10), Jordynn Salvatori recorded eight kills, four blocks and one ace serve, while Jillian Schulte had 16 set assists and Sawyer Marts added one ace serve.
Aberdeen Central also won three other sub-varsity matches.
The Golden Eagles won the JV match 25-20, 25-21, and Yankton got two kills and two blocks from Taryn Fitzgerald, two aces from Molly Savey, and six set assists from Camille McDermott.
No scores were provided for the sophomore match, but Yankton got three kills from Morgan Milk, two aces from Lina Bauer and 17 digs from Addison Sedlacek.
In the freshman ‘A’ match, Aberdeen Central won 25-15, 20-25, 15-10. The Gazelles got two kills and seven blocks from Brynn Kenney, two aces from Julie Cox, five set assists from Ava Koller and five digs from Emma Eichacker. Aberdeen Central took the freshman ‘B’ match 26-24, 25-8, and Yankton got three kills from Chayse Drotzmann, four set assists from Isabella Maldonado and two aces from Jenilea Olivier.
The Gazelles host Brookings tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m.
