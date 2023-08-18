O’NEILL, Neb. — Host O’Neill claimed a seven-stroke victory in the O’Neill Invitational girls’ golf tournament, held Thursday at O’Neill Golf Club.
The Eagles finished at 404, beating out West Holt (411) and Pierce (423). Hartington Cedar Catholic was fifth at 448. Crofton scored 540 on the day.
O’Neill’s Kaylin Gaughenbaugh earned medalist honors, shooting an 87 for a two-stroke victory over Boone Central’s Taylor Beierman. Pierce’s Rylee Altwine and Battle Creek’s Molly Heimes each shot 91.
Cedar Catholic’s Maci Schommer was the lone area golfer in the top 15, placing sixth with a 99.
TEAM SCORES: 1, O’Neill, 404; 2, West Holt, 411; 3, Pierce, 423; 4, Battle Creek, 432; 5, Cedar Catholic, 448; 6, Valentine, 467; 7, Boone Central, 470; 8, Norfolk Catholic, 516; 9, Crofton, 540; 10, Ainsworth, 562
TOP 15: 1, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill, 87; 2, Taylor Beierman, Boone Central, 89; 3, Rylee Altwine, Pierce, 91; 4, Molly Heimes, Battle Creek, 91; 5, Daleni Knust, West Holt, 97; 6, Maci Schommer, Cedar Catholic, 99; 7, Ashley Wacker, Pierce, 100; 8, Abby Mathis, West Holt, 103; 9, Brooklynn Butterfield, West Holt, 103; 10, Cecelia Mlnarik, O’Neill, 103; 11, Keira Hestekind, Battle Creek, 105; 12, Claire Popkes, O’Neill, 106; 13, Presley Wolf, Battle Creek, 107; 14, Brinley Kerkman, West Holt, 108; 15, Suhani Chaudhari, O’Neill, 108
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.