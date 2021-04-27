O’NEILL, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre claimed a pair of runner-up team finishes in the Boyd County Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday in O’Neill, Nebraska.
Summerland won the boys’ title with 123 points, beating out the Cougars (98) and O’Neill St. Mary’s (83).
For Niobrara-Verdigre, Gunner Vargas had a hand in three victories, sweeping the 110- (18.72) and 300-meter (47.07) hurdle races, and helping the Cougars to victory in the 1600 relay (3:50.14). Trey Sucha won the long jump (18-7 1/2) and ran on the winning 1600 relay for Niobrara-Verdigre. Coltin Vargas and Daniel Pavelka completed the winning relay.
Two meet records were set on the boys’ side. Boyd County’s Chase Snyder won the shot put with a toss of 51-2. St. Mary’s won the 3200 relay in 9:00.57.
Boyd County edged the Cougar girls 103 to 85 for the title. Niobrara-Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha was a double-winner, in the high jump (5-0) and triple jump (32-8 1/2).
St. Mary’s also set the meet record in the girls’ 3200 relay, clocking an 11:08.09. Boyd County’s Lauryn Hoffman won the long jump with a meet-record mark of 15-10.
