TULSA, Oklahoma – Oral Roberts handed South Dakota its first Summit League loss on Thursday inside the Cooper Aerobics Center. Set scores were 25-19, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18.
The Golden Eagles registered 63 kills in the match, the most given up by the Coyotes this season, while also producing a .303 hitting percentage.
South Dakota evened the match at 1-1 with a set two victory only to see the hosts register a .469 hitting percentage in set three and a .516 mark in set four.
Sami Slaughter had 13 kills while Elizabeth Juhnke registered a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs in a match that saw the Coyotes registered a season-low for a four-set match with 44 kills. Maddie Wiedenfeld had six kills and only one error and hit .385 in the match.
Madison Jurgens provided 35 assists and three service aces while Juhnke had a career-high four service aces, all coming at the end of set two. South Dakota trailed 17-16 before rattling off the final nine points of the set, a stretch that included all four of Juhnke’s aces, while the final three points came from aces.
The Coyotes had a season-high nine service aces as Slaughter and Weideman had the other two.
South Dakota reached double figures in team blocks for the fourth time this season and first time in Summit League play with 12. Madison Harms had six block assists while Slaughter had one solo and five blocks assists.
Aixa Vigil had 16 kills and Trinity Freeman 14 for Oral Roberts, moving to 3-0 in Summit League play and 9-3 overall. Setter Bryanne Soares had 47 assists while also contributing seven kills with no errors and 14 digs.
South Dakota, falling to 2-1 in Summit League play and 5-7 overall, concludes the road trip with Saturday’s 1 p.m. first serve at Kansas City.
