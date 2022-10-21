BY JAMES D. CIMBUREK
Cindee Mutchelknaus and Larry Buffington have spent years helping young men and women succeed. Today will be the last official go-around for both.
Both Mutchelknaus, who leads the Menno cross country program, and Buffington, who leads the Gayville-Volin program, have announced their retirements after this school year.
Mutchelknaus will take two girls and a boy to the South Dakota State Cross Country Championships, Saturday in Huron. Buffington has a girls’ team plus a boys’ runner.
For Mutchelknaus and Menno, the willingness to be flexible has kept the program going.
“Every one of my kids are in two sports,” she said, referring to the fall season. Many small-school cross country runners, including all of the Wolves, also compete in either football or volleyball during the fall. “We practice in the mornings, and they practice their other sport after school.”
Gayville-Volin hadn’t had cross country in years when Buffington arrived in 2004. Even though he didn’t coach the team right away, he advocated for the sport’s return to the school.
“I was going to coach track, and I wanted those distance kids to get miles in during the fall,” he said. “Then I took over in 2010.”
The Raiders have boasted plenty of team success on the girls’ side, winning 12 conference and seven region titles. The Raiders also put together a run of top-four state finishes, including three straight state runner-up finishes from 2012-14.
Along the way, Gayville-Volin boasted four different runners who won state titles: Emma Erickson, who won from 2004-06 before Buffington took over, Genevieve Clark (2012), Laura Nelson (2013 and 2016) and Madison Fairley (2019).
For both coaches, it is the determination of the kids and the bonds that work produces that will be what is missed the most.
“Today (Tuesday) they were out running in 14-degree weather in the dark. They’re willing to push themselves,” Mutchelknaus said. “I’ve really enjoyed developing those relationships with the kids over the years. I’m really going to miss that.”
Competition in the South Dakota State Cross Country Meet begins at noon with the Class A girls’ race, followed by the Class AA girls at 12:30 p.m. and the Class B girls at 1 p.m. The Class A boys take to the course at 1:30 p.m., followed by Class AA boys at 2 p.m. and Class B boys at 2:30 p.m. Awards will follow the last race.
Here is a look at the area teams competing in Class A and Class B, listed in alphabetical order by Class:
Class A
Beresford
The Watchdogs will take two runners to state, both of which qualified a year ago.
Junior Andrew Atwood will go for a fourth straight state meet medal this year. He has moved up each year, placing 18th in 2019, 17th in 2020 and 12th last year. Atwood was the Region 3A champion last week in Vermillion.
Atwood said after the Region win that it would help with his confidence headed in to state.
“Now I know I can start off faster at state than I had planned,” he said. “If it’s windy, I know I can still race well.”
Competing for the Beresford girls is Ella Merriman, 41st a year ago.
Dakota Valley
After qualifying neither team for state a year ago, Dakota Valley will send both teams to state in 2022.
Only one Panther ran at state a year ago, sophomore Sophia Redler (32nd). She is joined by fellow sophomores Finley Huber and Lizzie Mueller, freshman Mia Riibe and seventh graders Alex McCullough and Ella Otten.
On the boys’ side, senior Avery Bradshaw and junior Brayden Karkalik are joined by sophomores Jack Brown, Michael Green and James Kilcullen, and seventh grader Jamison Gould.
Elk Point-Jefferson
The Huskies will take one boy and one girl to state.
Junior Joe Cross will run in the boys’ race after finishing one spot out of the medals (26th) a year ago. Running in the girls’ race for the Huskies is sophomore Ashley Stark.
Ethan-Parkston
The Ethan-Parkston boys return to state for the first time since 2015.
The squad boasts three juniors, two of which ran at state a year ago. Evan Bartelt is a two-time state placewinner, finishing 10th a year ago. Gage Hohn was 73rd last year.
They are joined by junior David Brock, freshmen Jayden Digmann and Benjamin Gerlach, and eighth grader Grady Bowar.
The Ethan-Parkston girls send two runners to state. Eighth grader Morgan Maxwell was 51st a year ago. Sophomore Ella Pollreisz, in her first season of competition, won the Region 3A meet a week ago in Vermillion.
Platte-Geddes
The Black Panthers will send three middle schoolers to state.
On the girls’ side, eighth grader Dulcie Veurink and seventh grader Berklee Mills will compete. Veurink was 38th in the Class B race a year ago.
Seventh grader Walter Graesser will compete for the Platte-Geddes boys.
Vermillion
The Vermillion Tanagers will look to build on sixth place finishes from both teams a year ago.
All six Tanager boys return from last season: seniors Jack Freeburg (31st) and Emery Bohnsack (52nd), juniors Joel Dahloff (29th), Jacob Chasing Hawk (36th) and Henry Anderson (59th), and freshman Hunter Morse (100th).
“Our boys are pretty solid. We’re never sure who the number one runner will be,” Vermillion head coach Kelly Fischbach said after the Region 3A title win. “Today our number one was Henry. Joel, even though he ran half the race with one shoe, was sixth.”
The Tanager girls boast two-time state placewinner Taeli Barta. The junior was 11th a year ago and 20th in 2020.
Also returning after earning state meet hardware a year ago are freshmen Callie Radigan (20th) and Lydia Anderson (24th). Freshman Olivia Formisano (61st) and sophomore Laiken Barta (96th) also return for the Tanagers. They are joined by junior Hedy Perez-Paulin.
Top-six finishes are possible for both Tanagers, Fischbach said after the Region 3A title sweep.
“The boys were edged by one point by Sioux Falls Christian at (Dakota XII) Conference. They’re still the favorite and Belle Fourche will be strong. If we run well, we can place in the top four,” she said. “The Sioux Falls Christian girls are strong. We have a shot to be in the top six if we compete the way we are capable of.”
Class B
Alcester-Hudson
The Cubs will take one boy to state, freshman Darin Dykstra.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian
The Thunder will bring three girls and a boy to state. Though they did not earn a top-three spot in regions, the Thunder will be able to score as a girls’ team due to three runners being qualified.
Of the three runners for AC-DC, senior Anna DeHaan (59th) and Lexi Schoenfelder (64th) competed in the Class A state meet a year ago. They are joined by Ellie DeHaan, an eighth grader.
Qualified for the AC-DC boys is junior Tony Hansum.
Avon
The Pirates will take two boys, including one returning athlete, to state.
Junior Tyler Tjeerdsma returns after finishing 44th a year ago. He will be joined by junior John Fathke.
Centerville
The Tornadoes take a boys’ team and enough girls to score as a team to state.
The Centerville girls, 16th a year ago, return two runners who competed at state a year ago: junior Lillie Eide (35th) and freshman Tessa Eide (67th). They are joined by eighth grader Lydia Austin.
The Centerville boys did not send a single runner to state a year ago, but will take a full team to Huron. Senior Remi Daumas, sophomores Jase Brouwer, Wyatt Brown and Luke Knight, and eighth grader Boche Knight will compete for the Tornadoes.
Freeman
The Flyers qualified two girls and a boy for state.
Both girls ran at state a year ago. Eighth grader Rylee Peters was 60th, while sophomore Peyton McCune was 86th.
They are joined this year by seventh grade boy Braydan Mangel.
Freeman Academy-Marion
Once again the Bearcats have their sights set on another high finish.
The boys, third a year ago, return two runners from that squad. Junior Tavin Schroeder finished ninth a year ago, adding to the 12th place finish he earned as a freshman. Also back is sophomore Finley McConniel, 56th a year ago.
They are joined by senior Seth Balzer, sophomore Hayden Schmidt and freshman Jayson Allison.
On the girls’ side, senior Jada Koerner will look to add one more piece to her stellar career, as she goes for a sixth state meet medal. She has finished in the top four each of the past two years, fourth last year and third in 2020.
Koerner is joined by freshman Estelle Waltner in the girls’ race.
Gayville-Volin
The Raider girls make their first team appearance at state in five years, boasting a very young squad.
Eighth grader Jolie Westrum, 43rd a year ago, is the lone returning competitor. She is joined by sophomore Tanayia Pacheco, eighth grader Payton Logan and seventh grader Abigail Engel.
“The future is bright with this group,” Buffington said. “We really had a progression with this group, winning junior high conference, then conference then second in regions.”
Engel’s second 5K ever was the one that helped the Raiders qualify for state.
“She’d run junior high all year, then we moved her up to varsity for conference,” Buffington said. “We moved her back down to JV for the Irene-Wakonda meet, and she won that.”
The Gayville-Volin boys will send sophomore Will Pirak to state for a second straight year. He was 106th last year.
Irene-Wakonda
The Eagles qualified two boys and a girl for state, with both boys making a return trip.
Sophomore Christopher Haich was 12th at state a year ago. Senior Ethan Haich finished 53rd.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Kamrynn Brumbaugh is qualified for state.
Menno
The Wolves qualified two girls and a boy for state.
Junior Ashton Massey ran in the girls’ race a year ago, finishing 108th. She will be joined by eighth grader Zoe Schaeffer.
“Ashton has run at state every year since seventh grade. She has the potential to bring home a medal if she has a good day,” Mutchelknaus said. “Zoe had a really good track year last spring. She was thrown into varsity early and has stepped up.”
Freshman Erick Buechler will compete in the boys’ race for the Wolves.
“Erick missed state last year by a couple of places,” Mutchelknaus said. “This year he was 10th in the region.”
Scotland
The Scotland girls did not earn a top-three region finish, but will score as a team at state after qualifying three runners.
Senior Jenna Vitek, 46th a year ago, returns to state. She is joined by sophomore Nora Robb and freshman Britney Rueb.
