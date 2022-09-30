VERMILLION — The South Dakota women’s soccer team made a late push in the second half of tonight’s game against Omaha to earn a 1-1 draw in the home conference opener. Junior Ashby Johnston tied the game with less than seven minutes to play and Caroline Lewis and the Coyote defense held on for the result in an evenly-contested match. South Dakota’s record now stands at 1-5-5 (0-0-2 Summit) while Omaha’s record is now 2-6-4 (1-0-2 Summit). 

After a scoreless first half, the Mavericks broke the tie in the early seconds of the 54th minute. UNO was fouled a few yards outside the box and sent a ball to a cluster in the middle from the right side that was kicked out by the Coyote defense. Shortly after, Omaha’s Emilie Erland sent the ball right back in from nearly the same spot as the free kick. Alyssa Hansen managed to sneak in behind the backline and knocked in her second goal of the year to give the Mavericks the lead. 

