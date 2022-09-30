VERMILLION — The South Dakota women’s soccer team made a late push in the second half of tonight’s game against Omaha to earn a 1-1 draw in the home conference opener. Junior Ashby Johnston tied the game with less than seven minutes to play and Caroline Lewis and the Coyote defense held on for the result in an evenly-contested match. South Dakota’s record now stands at 1-5-5 (0-0-2 Summit) while Omaha’s record is now 2-6-4 (1-0-2 Summit).
After a scoreless first half, the Mavericks broke the tie in the early seconds of the 54th minute. UNO was fouled a few yards outside the box and sent a ball to a cluster in the middle from the right side that was kicked out by the Coyote defense. Shortly after, Omaha’s Emilie Erland sent the ball right back in from nearly the same spot as the free kick. Alyssa Hansen managed to sneak in behind the backline and knocked in her second goal of the year to give the Mavericks the lead.
A mass substitution for South Dakota after giving up the goal sparked the offensive attack and put pressure on the Omaha defense. The Coyotes eventually broke through halfway into the 82nd minute to knot the game up at one. Hattie Giblin made a run on the right side of the field and sped past Maverick defenders. Giblin angled in and crossed a ball perfectly to the front of the net where Johnston headed in the game-tying goal with seven minutes remaining. The Coyotes and Mavericks traded one more shot each in search of the game-winning goal, but both were off the mark and ended the game at 1-1.
USD outshot UNO by a final tally of 9-7 with both teams recording four of those on goal. Joana Zanin led the team with five shots and two on goal while Taylor Cotter had three shots with one on goal. Lewis played the full match and made three saves on the night.
South Dakota closes out the weekend with a Sunday afternoon match against the Denver Pioneers. Sunday’s game is the annual pink game and begins at noon from First Bank & Trust Complex.
