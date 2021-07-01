Yankton Junior Legion dropped the opener but stole game two to take a doubleheader split with Mitchell Thursday afternoon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Mitchell took game one 4-0, but Yankton answered back with a 12-5 win in game two.
Lukas Bennett and Blake Brosz tallied one hit and one RBI each for Mitchell. Carter Miller, Karter Sibson and Lincoln Bales added one hit each.
Isaiah Schelhaas picked up two of Yankton’s three hits in game one. Lucas Kampshoff recorded the other base hit.
Peyton Schroader pitched seven innings, striking out two in the win for Mitchell. Schelhaas pitched 6 1/3 innings in the loss for Yankton. Paul McGlone pitched two outs in relief.
In game two, Kampshoff drove in three runs on two hits to lead Yankton to victory.
McGlone and Wyatt Holmstrom added two hits each. Garrett Nelson, Keagan Holmstrom, Curtis Steppat and Schelhaas added a base hit each.
Connor Signety tallied a hit and two RBI for Mitchell. Colin Stange added two hits.
Jacob Larson pitched five innings in the win for Yankton. Sibson took the loss for Mitchell.
Yankton hosts Brandon Valley on Monday, the third in a string of five straight home dates. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Pierce 10, Hartington 6
PIERCE, Neb. — Pierce built an 8-1 lead through two innings and held on for a 10-6 victory over Hartington in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Thursday.
Jaxson Bernecker went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Hartington. Jay Steffen doubled and singled, driving in two. Grant Arens also had two hits. Brett Kleinschmit tripled. Carson Arens and Dan Puppe each had a hit in the effort.
Puppe took the loss.
Legion
MVPCS 1, Platte-Geddes 0
CORSICA — Thomas Stange and Isiah Olsen of Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney combined on a one-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory over Platte-Geddes in American Legion baseball on Thursday.
Brentland Wentland, Caleb Krogstand and Rylee Deinert each had a hit for MVPCS.
Grayson Hanson’s third inning single was the lone Platte-Geddes hit.
Stange struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings for the win. Olsen got the final out by strikeout for the save. Drayton Priebe took the loss, striking out eight in a complete game effort.
Platte-Geddes, 3-3, travels to Gregory today (Friday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.