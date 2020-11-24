Finally.
There was some celebration audible from the Mount Marty men’s basketball locker room after a conference game.
After coming up short in their first two GPAC contests, the Lancers finally ended up on the left side of the ledger, thanks to a 63-49 win over Midland on Tuesday night at Cimpl Arena.
It was a much-needed victory for the Lancers (3-4, 1-2 GPAC).
“It felt like we competed in the other two games, but this is a load off our shoulders,” said senior guard Jailen Billings, who scored 17 points.
“We had been doing some good things, but to actually see it happen with a win was big.”
It sure was, said head coach Todd Lorensen.
“Especially at home,” he said. “If you would’ve dropped another one and been 0-3, you could start questioning some things.
“To get one on the right side is huge for us.”
Doing so required a stellar defensive performance for the Lancers. They held Midland (1-5, 1-4) to 36 percent shooting and 17 percent (5-of-30) from deep.
It is the way things might be this season for the Lancers: More games on the low end of the point totem poll.
“We lost some scoring from last year, so we’ve had to play differently,” Billings said. “We want to try to keep teams in the 60s, if possible.”
Last season, Mount Marty averaged 85 points per game, but allowed an average of 81.5 points. This season, albeit in a much smaller sample size so far, both of those averages are down.
“This team is definitely different in that way,” Lorensen said. “Last year we had guys who could just play free and go make plays, but now we have to grind out possessions. It’s more methodical.”
There was one offensive spurt in the second half on Tuesday that help the Lancers take control in the eventual win.
Their double digit lead was trimmed to 34-27 with 14 minutes remaining in the second half, but MMU went on a 12-4 run to build a 15-point cushion.
Senior Elijah Pappas finished with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals for the Lancers, while junior Chad Moran added seven points and seven rebounds. Senior Keegan Savary, along with sophomores Luke Ronsiek and Kade Stearns, all scored six points.
“We got the ball moving, and found that second or third option,” Billings said. “That was something coach preached all week, to make that extra pass and not just settle so much.”
Instead of going into the Thanksgiving holiday with an 0-3 league record, Mount Marty now prepares for Saturday’s game at Doane coming off its first GPAC victory.
“We were feeling a little down after (last Saturday), but this is a big load off for us,” Billings said. “We could see the results from all of that hard work.”
MIDLAND (1-5, 1-4 GPAC)
Jake Rueschhoff 3-6 0-0 7; Bo Sandquist 0-6 1-2 1; Kyle Castille 0-0 0-0 0; Colby Tichota 2-8 0-0 5; Josh Lambert 3-3 1-1 7; Tanner DeKock 0-1 0-0 0; Emanuel Bryson 3-8 0-0 6; Samuel Mailloux 2-5 2-4 6; Laurence Merritt 7-19 0-0 17. TOTALS 20-56 4-7 49.
MOUNT MARTY (3-4, 1-2 GPAC)
Elijah Pappas 5-7 2-3 15; Chad Moran 3-10 1-2 7; Luke Ronsiek 2-3 0-0 6; Kade Stearns 2-4 0-0 6; Keegan Savary 2-3 0-0 6; Marcus Edwards 0-0 2-2 2; Allen Wilson 0-1 0-0 0; Jailen Billings 7-15 0-0 17; Marquise Moore 0-0 0-0 0; Lincoln Jordre 0-1 0-0 0; Jonah Larson 1-6 1-2 4. TOTALS 22-52 6-9 63.
Half — MMU 29-16. Three-Pointers — MMU 13-29 (Pappas 3-4, BIllings 3-8, Ronsiek 2-3, Stearns 2-3, Savary 2-3, Larson 1-3, Moran 0-4), MID 5-30 (Merritt 3-12, Rueschhoff 1-2, Tichota 1-5, DeKock 0-1, Bryson 0-2, Mailloux 0-2, Sandquist 0-6). Total Rebounds — MMU 35 (Moran 7), MID 31 (Rueschhoff 9). Assists — MMU 12 (Pappas 4), MID 6 (Rueschhoff 2). Turnovers — MID 13, MMU 12. Personal Fouls — MMU 12, MID 11. Fouled Out — None.
