SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wichita State held South Dakota to .153 hitting on the match in a 25-20, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of the Coyotes in the volleyball season opener for both squads. The match was hosted by Missouri State.
Nicole Anderson posted 13 kills and 11 digs, and Sophia Rohling had 12 kills for Wichita State. Kayce Litzau and Mckayla Wuensch each had 18 assists. Lily Liekweg added 15 digs in the victory.
For South Dakota, Sami Slaughter posted 10 kills and three assisted blocks, and Elizabeth Juhnke had nine kills and 12 digs to lead the way. Maddie Wiedenfeld posted nine kills, hitting .562 for the match. Madison Jurgens finished with 27 assists and 11 digs. Aimee Adams had 12 digs for the Coyotes.
USD will face host Missouri State today (Saturday). Start time is 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.