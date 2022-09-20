SIOUX FALLS — Three members of the Yankton American Legion baseball team were recognized as All-State by South Dakota American Legion Baseball. The all-state team was announced Tuesday.

Yankton’s Joe Gokie was one of two players named to the team as both a pitcher and a position player, joining Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz. As a pitcher, Gokie was 4-4 with one save, a 1.58 earned run average and 42 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. As a hitter, he batted .496 with 12 doubles, a triple, 25 RBI, 41 runs scored and 57 stolen bases.

