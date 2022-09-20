SIOUX FALLS — Three members of the Yankton American Legion baseball team were recognized as All-State by South Dakota American Legion Baseball. The all-state team was announced Tuesday.
Yankton’s Joe Gokie was one of two players named to the team as both a pitcher and a position player, joining Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz. As a pitcher, Gokie was 4-4 with one save, a 1.58 earned run average and 42 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. As a hitter, he batted .496 with 12 doubles, a triple, 25 RBI, 41 runs scored and 57 stolen bases.
Joining Gokie as an all-state infielder was Yankton’s Lucas Kampshoff. Kampshoff batted .478 with 11 doubles, three triples, 26 RBI, 31 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
Yankton’s Drew Ryken was recognized as a utility player. As a batter, he finished .374 with 20 RBI, 26 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. As a pitcher, he went 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched.
PITCHERS: Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre; Joe Gokie, Yankton; Myles Rees, S.F. East; Jake Helleloid, Mitchell; Palmer Jacobs, R.C. Post 22; Braxton Kusler, Harrisburg
CATCHER: Tyson Lien, Huron; Tyman Long, Harrisburg
INFIELDER: Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre; Joe Gokie, Yankton; Lucas Kampshoff, Yankton; Jackson Boe, S.F. East; Jonah Schmidt, Mitchell; Dylan Soulek, Mitchell; Wyatt Anderson, R.C. Post 22; Owen Cass, Sturgis
OUTFIELDER: Amarian Sailer, R.C. Post 22; Zeke Farlee, R.C. Post 22; Austin Reiter, Brandon Valley; Lane Darrow, R.C. Post 320
UTILITY: Drew Ryken, Yankton; Lincoln Harding, Brookings
