RAPID CITY — Two members of the University of South Dakota men’s golf team, Ben Daane and Ryan Neff, beat out Josh Korn of Tea and Adam Shiffermiller of Rapid City to win the South Dakota Golf Association Two-Man Championship, which concluded on Sunday at Hart Ranch Golf Course in Rapid City.
Both teams finished at 13-under 131, each shooting a 67 on Saturday and a 64 on Sunday. Daane and Neff won the title on the second playoff hole.
