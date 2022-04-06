ST. LOUIS—South Dakota football players Jack Cochrane, Austin Goehring, Brock Mogensen, Brady Schutt and Dakota Smith highlight the 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference Academic Award winners announced Wednesday by the league office. Those five are part of a group of athletes who earned the league’s highest academic achievement by capturing the MVFC President’s Council Academic Excellence Award.
The President's Council Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average (through the Fall 2021 semester) and participation in athletics a minimum of two years. The student-athlete must be scheduled to graduate by the end of the summer of 2022.
Twenty-two Coyotes, including the before mentioned quintet, received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which requires a minimum GPA of 3.2 for the previous two semesters and participation in athletics a minimum of two years (freshmen are not eligible).
In addition, 70 Coyotes were named to the 2021 MVFC Honor Roll, which recognizes academic achievement of student-athletes. To qualify for the Honor Roll, a student-athlete must have recorded a minimum 3.0 grade point average for a specified term (Fall 2021), must have been a member of the football team, and must have a minimum of 12 hours of enrollment during the fall.
Among those named to the honor roll for USD was Stephen Hillis (Hartington, Nebraska).
For South Dakota State, Wes Genant (Parkston) was named to the President’s Council Academic Award. Angel Johnson (Viborg) and Bradey Sorensen (Yankton) were named to the Honor Roll.
