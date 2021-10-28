The Yankton Bucks made a statement in the first half of Thursday night’s first round Class 11AA playoff football game at Crane Youngworth Field.
That statement was a 35-0 halftime lead and ultimately a 42-21 win over Mitchell to advance to the semifinals of the Class 11AA state playoff next week.
“I thought we started real well,” Yankton head coach Brady Muth said. “The first half was about as good as we played all year, which is good.”
Quarterback Rugby Ryken completed 25-of-30 for 332 yards and six touchdowns, three to Tyler Sohler and two to Cody Oswald coming in the first half. Ryken connected with Cameron Zahrbock in the fourth quarter for his six touchdown pass of the night.
“He’s (Ryken) built for this, this is who he is,” Muth said. “The thing that’s impressive about thatis at least half of those touchdowns are run calls, but we can’t run into that front.”
Yankton had five possessions in the first half, all resulting in touchdowns. The first Bucks posession ended with a six-yard pass from Ryken to Oswald. The second possession was Ryken’s first touchdown pass to Sohler, a 35-yard strike and the Bucks held a 14-0 lead.
The second quarter was a continuation of the first, with Ryken and Oswald connecting for a 24-yard score, followed by two passing scores to Sohler (15 yards, 2 yards). The Bucks got the running clock rule started with eight seconds left in the first half with their 35-point lead.
“I think what you’re starting to see is an offensive coordinator who’s a young guy and is doing a good job but still learning,” Muth said. “Then you have a young quarterback who’s only a junior. Now they’re starting to get in sync and it working really well.”
The third quarter saw Oswald fumble the ball on the Bucks first possession, but Mitchell didn’t score. The Bucks punted on their second possession and Mitchell drove the ball down the field and scored on a four-yard rush from Josh Grosdidier.
Yankton responded by marching down the field and Ryken connected with his senior receiver Zahrbock for a one-yard score early in the fourth quarter.
Mitchell got the passing game rolling on its next two possessions with quarterback Treyson Schulz finding Jace Larson and Landon Waddell on back-to-back possessions. Mitchell cut Yankton’s lead to 21, but the Bucks held on for a 42-21 win.
Zahrbock hauled in nine passes for 149 yards and a score for the Bucks. Oswald added seven catches for 77 yards and two scores. Sohler caught four passes for 62 yards and three scores. Gavin Swanson rushed for 24 yards to lead the ground game.
The Bucks hit the road for the rest of the season, going to Tea Friday, Nov. 5 to take on Tea Area. The Titans are undefeated in their first season in Class 11AA.
“There’s a lot to build on,” Muth said. “It’s a good win for a coach because there’s a lot to build on. There’s a lot to fix.”
