The Mount Marty University volleyball team earned its second win over York for the week, claiming a 25-20,25-17, 25-20 decision over the Panthers on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
The Lancers swept York on Tuesday in York, Nebraska.
Gabby Ruth posted 13 kills, two ace serves and nine digs, and Elizabeth Watchorn had eight kills, two ace serves and 18 digs to lead MMU (5-6). Amber Miller posted 26 assists and eight digs. Molly Brinkman had 10 digs and two ace serves. Mikaela Ahrendt had four blocks (1 solo) and Alexis Kirkman added three blocks (2 solo) in the victory.
Haley Scoffield led York with six kills. Felicity So’oto had 14 assists, four ace serves and 10 digs. Naomi Warren had 15 digs and Alexandra Stoyanov added three blocks (1 solo) for the Panthers.
