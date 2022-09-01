Defensive breakdowns cost the Yankton Bucks in the first half of their 4-2 defeat against the O’Gorman Knights here at Crane-Youngworth Field Thursday night.
Bucks head coach Dave Dannenbring said that O’Gorman’s ball-handling and accurate passing were the difference in the game.
“They’re better ball handlers than us,” Dannenbring said. “Our weakness has been our ability to control the ball when a pass comes to us. (The Knights) were just too good and they took advantage of that. They’re skilled enough that upfront, guys know switch positions and make crosses and that’s what we’re working towards. Our guys aren’t quite comfortable enough to do that.”
The Bucks got off to a quick start as Christian Pacheco scored an early goal at 36:28. Dannenbring praised his team’s quick start but saw a snowball effect as the Knights countered with a goal three minutes later from Peter Stys. It was the first of four goals in a 17:03 span for O’Gorman, as it took a 4-1 lead with 16:22 remaining in the first half.
“(The Knights) were on and they made the plays (to win),” Dannenbring said. “They made some great shots. They get a couple of quick goals. We came out with like gangbusters and played really well (as we) scored a goal right away. Then, our problem is we go back on our heels a little bit. We did (tonight).”
Dannenbring described giving up those goals so quickly after having the great start as “the worst feeling in the world.”
The Bucks came out with a purpose in the second half, as they were pushing the pace of play and getting chances offensively. Pacheco scored his second goal with 34:05 remaining on a nice run where he beat a defender and buried the shot in the net.
“We started to feel a little bit of pain (as a team),” Dannenbring said. “It was a good start for us to come together as a unit. Unfortunately, no lessons are learned unless there’s pain or a significant dollar amount involved. There’s a little bit of pain here.”
Yankton continued to have chances in the second half but could not find the goal that would have closed the gap to one goal.
“We’ve just got to be able to pound it in the goal,” Dannenbring said. “We had four really good opportunities in the second half and didn’t put them in.”
The Bucks have an opportunity to take this game as a learning experience into their next two games, both on the road, against Brandon Valley and Brookings next Tuesday and Thursday. Dannenbring thinks that playing on the road gives his players the chance to show improvement and simply focus on playing soccer.
“A lot of people talk about how being on the road is tough,” Dannenbring said. “It does have that effect that we get out of school early, we get on the bus, and we can just focus on the game. It’ll be good for us to get on that bus Tuesday, Thursday, go to Brandon, go to Brookings, and hopefully take care of business.”
Of note, Yankton lost to O’Gorman in the junior varsity match at Yankton Middle School 1-0.
