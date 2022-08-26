BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles went 2-1 in girls’ tennis action on Friday in Brookings.
Yankton opened with a 6-3 victory over Harrisburg. For the Gazelles, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Paige Mitzel and Frannie Kouri each won in singles. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski, and Kouri and Mitzel each won in doubles.
Aberdeen Central edged Yankton 5-4. Sabrina Krajewski and Kouri won in singles. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski, and Mitzel and Kouri won in doubles.
Yankton rolled to an 8-1 victory over Brookings. Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Mitzel, Kouri and Addison Gordon each won in singles, with Gordon making her singles debut on the season. Yankton also swept doubles, including Gordon and Koerner.
Yankton, 6-3, remains in Brookings for two more matches today (Saturday), facing Aberdeen Roncalli and Huron.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Mckenzie Vickery 10-4; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Erika Starr 10-4; Paige Mitzel Y def. Nicole Lin 10-4; Frannie Kouri Y def. Madelyn Eisenbeisz 10-2; Addison Bohy H def. Kara Koerner 10-4; Gabrielle Wabwire H def. Meagan Scott 10-4
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Starr-Vickery 10-4; Kouri-Mitzel Y def. Lin-Eisenbeisz 10-6; Wabwire-Keira Ptak H def. Koerner-Scott 10-5
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 5, YANKTON 4
SINGLES: Emily Ringgenberg AC def. Nora Krajewski 10-7; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Alice Vogel 10-2; Carly Comstock AC def. Paige Mitzel 10-7; Frannie Kouri Y def. Riley O’Keefe 10-3; Ema Rehder AC def. Kara Koerner 10-7; Avery Tennant AC def. Meagan Scott 10-2
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Ringgenberg-Vogel 10-7; Mitzel-Kouri Y def. Comstock-Charlee Galvin 10-4; Reese Comstock-Laney Gonsor AC def. Addison Gordon-Koerner 10-8
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Camryn Vermeer 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Sophie Tanner 10-3; Paige Mitzel Y def. Paige Foster 10-0; Frannie Kouri Y def. Brea Tonsager 10-4; Addison Gordon Y def. Elle Schulte-Coplan 10-2; Anika Hooda B def. Meagan Scott 10-8
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Vermeer-Tanner 10-2; Mitzel-Kouri Y def. Foster-Tonsager 10-0; Gordon-Kara Koerner Y def. Coplan-Hooda 10-3
