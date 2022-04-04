SIOUX FALLS — Three area athletes and two area coaches were named to the rosters of the South Dakota All-Star Basketball Games, April 15 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
All-star games are scheduled for Friday, April 15 and will feature the top seniors in girls and boys basketball as selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. The girls play at 7 p.m., while the boys tip at 8:30 p.m. The SDBBCA will present multiple awards during the games including the 2022 Boys and Girls Player of the Year. Player of the Year candidates will be highlighted throughout the week of April 10-15.
Tickets will be available at the door the day of the event. The games will be live-streamed and available for purchase at the Sanford Pentagon portal.
The girls’ “blue” roster includes Yankton’s Ellie Karolevitz and Dakota Valley’s Rylee Rosenquist. The blue team will be coached by Tammy Lilly of Dakota Valley and Molly Mason of Viborg-Hurley.
The boys’ “blue” roster includes Caden Foxley of Platte-Geddes, as well as recent Mount Marty basketball recruit Micah Johnson of Class AA champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
GIRLS’ GAME
WHITE TEAM: Kennadi Buchholz, DeSmet; Mya Knippling, Chamberlain; Josie Hill, Rapid City Central; Jayda McNabb, Rapid City Stevens; Stevi Fallis, Red Cloud; Maleighya Estes, White River ; Addy Kramer, West Central; Kaylee Groves, Faith; Emilee Boyer, Harrisburg; Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Roncalli; Coach: John Hess, Wall; Asst: Wade Ginsbach, Hill City
BLUE TEAM: Ainsley Shelsta, Brookings; Kyla Vandonkersgood, SF Christian; Madelyn Bragg, Aberdeen Roncalli; Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley; Rylee Haldeman, West Central; Bella Swedlund, Winner; Hannah Bartscher, Ethan; Rachel Gerlach, Corsica-Stickney; Mackenzie Hemmer, Colman-Egan; Ellie Karolevitz, Yankton; Coach: Tammy Lilly, Dakota Valley; Asst: Molly Mason, Viborg-Hurley
BOYS’ GAME
WHITE TEAM: David Alpers, Bishop O’Gorman; Hayden Ruesink, Sioux Valley; Mason Schelske, Wessington Springs; Kalen Garry, DeSmet; Cael Lundin, Tea Area; Grant Luikens, Potter County; Dylan Marshall, White River; Tash Lunday, Flandreau; Grafton Stroup, West Central; Cade Kandolin, St. Thomas More; Coach: Brenden Sheppard, Flandreau; Asst. Jeff Heisinger, McCook Central
BLUE TEAM: Nathan Koole, SF Christian; Caden Foxley, Platte-Geddes; Caden Hinker, Mitchell; Rett Osthus, DeSmet; Mikele Kambalo, SF Washington; Drew Norberg, Watertown; Micah Johnson, SF Roosevelt; Cooper Logan, Potter County; Keshaume Thigh, Lower Brule; Sam Rohlfs, Aberdeen Central; Coach: Jeff Gruenhagen, DeSmet; Asst: Steve Erickson, Elkton-Lake Benton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.