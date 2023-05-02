Here is a look at the four teams in the Northwestern bracket of the Great Plains Athletic Conference softball tournament, beginning today (Wednesday) in Orange City, Iowa.
No. 1 Northwestern
RECORD: 43-6, 18-4 GPAC
VS. BRACKET: 5-1 (vs. Dordt 1-1, vs. Briar Cliff 2-0, vs. Mount Marty 2-0)
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Gwen Mikkelsen (Jr., IF; .463, 7 HR, 54 RBI, 14 SB); Emily Strasser (Sr., IF; .379, 1 HR, 44 RBI); Jennifer Boeve (Sr., IF; .360, 1 HR, 21 RBI); Kameryn Etherington (Jr., P; .315, 5 HR, 41 RBI)
PITCHING LEADERS: Kate Kralik (So.; 17-1, 1 save, 1.31 ERA, 112 IP, 101 K); Etherington (18-5, 5 saves, 2.05 ERA, 167 1/3 IP, 164 K); Ellie Jacobson (Jr.; 6-0, 45 1/3 IP, 25 K)
AREA ATHLETES: Addison Binde (Fr., IF, Scotland; .364, 1 RBI)
No. 4 Dordt
RECORD: 35-11, 16-6 GPAC
VS. BRACKET: 5-1 (vs. Northwestern 1-1, vs. Briar Cliff 2-0, vs. Mount Marty 2-0)
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Ella Koster (Sr., OF; .422, 5 HR, 12 doubles, 33 RBI, 18 SB); Aurora Tyson (So., UT/OF; .340, 13 RBI); Ivy Terpstra (Sr., OF; .309, 2 HR, 24 RBI); Chandler Schemper (Sr., IF; .293, 20 RBI, 29 SB)
PITCHING LEADERS: Abby Kraemer (Sr.; 19-5, 3 saves, 0.94 ERA, 163 2/3 IP, 171 K); Alexa Kopaska (Fr.; 6-4, 2.60 ERA, 72 2/3 IP, 40 K); Hailey Wilken (So.; 9-2, 2.82 ERA, 72 IP, 24 K)
AREA ATHLETES: None
No. 5 Briar Cliff
RECORD: 32-14, 14-8 GPAC
VS. BRACKET: 2-4 (vs. Northwestern 0-2, vs. Dordt 0-2, vs. Mount Marty 2-0)
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Karis Gifford (So., OF; .376, 11 RBI, 17 SB); Aubrey Chichurka (Jr., 3B; .338, 1 HR, 13 doubles, 21 RBI); Callie Billings (Sr., OF; .331, 11 RBI, 16 SB); Kylie Lukes (Jr., SS; .328, 6 HR, 37 RBI)
PITCHING LEADERS: Maddi Duncan (Fr.; 18-6, 1.54 ERA, 159 1/3 IP, 204 K); Katelyn Kotlarz (Jr.; 12-7, 2.20 ERA, 124 1/3 IP, 174 K)
AREA ATHLETES: Isabel Sayler (Jr., SS, Freeman; 8 GP, 2 runs)
No. 8 Mount Marty
RECORD: 17-20, 10-12 GPAC
VS. BRACKET: 0-6 (vs. Northwestern 0-2, vs. Dordt 0-2, vs. Briar Cliff 0-2)
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Elisabeth McGill (Jr., IF; .398, 1 HR, 5 doubles, 21 RBI); Abigail Page (Sr., IF; .321, 1 HR, 13 RBI); Ella Ray (So., OF; .320, 3 RBI, 20 runs, 12 SB); Autumn Porter (So., OF; injured; .305, 8 HR, 25 RBI); Kayleen Jacinto (Fr., OF; .306, 4 doubles, 10 RBI)
PITCHING LEADERS: Makayla Graunke (Fr., 7-10, 3.40 ERA, 82 1/3 IP, 76 K); McKenzie Gray (Jr., 7-9, 4.26 ERA, 95 1/3 IP, 62 K); Hannah Keith (Fr., 1-1, 3.93 ERA, 35 2/3 IP, 23 K); Madison Kovar (Jr., 1-0, 4.38 ERA, 24 IP, 12 K)
AREA ATHLETES: Bailey Kortan (Sr., UT, Tabor; .275, 3 HR, 6 RBI); Regan Garry (Fr., P/IF, Yankton; .178, 2 RBI; 1-0, 4 IP, 2 K, 0.00 ERA)
