SEWARD, Neb. — Freshmen Taysha Rushton and Bailey Conrad combined for 38 points to lead Concordia past Mount Marty 98-53 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Kayla Luebbe scored 11 points and Taylor Farrell added 10 points for Concordia (9-5, 8-3 GPAC), which made 17 three-pointers in the contest.
Bailey Kortan led MMU with a season-high 12 points. Kiara Berndt hit three three-pointers off the bench for a career-high nine points.
Mount Marty, 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the GPAC, continues on the road Saturday, traveling to Briar Cliff for a 2 p.m. contest. Briar Cliff won the first meeting, an 86-54 decision on Nov. 14 in Yankton.
MOUNT MARTY (3-9)
Karlee McKinney 2-10 0-2 5, Callie Otkin 1-4 0-0 3, Aubrey Twedt 1-4 1-2 3, Bailey Kortan 5-12 0-0 12, Peyton Stolle 0-1 1-4 1, Alexsis Kemp 1-2 0-0 3, Carlie Wetzel 2-7 0-0 5, Eve Millar 0-0 0-2 0, Lexi Hochstein 1-4 0-0 3, Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Jacobson 1-7 0-0 3, Kiara Berndt 3-6 0-0 9, Alexis Arens 2-3 0-0 4, Megan Hirsch 0-1 0-0 0, Sara Castaneda 0-2 2-4 2. TOTALS: 19-63 4-14 53.
CONCORDIA (9-5)
Bailey Conrad 5-6 2-2 15, Taysha Rushton 6-9 6-6 23, Taylor Cockerill 1-3 0-0 3, Taryn Tracy 1-2 0-0 3, Kayla Luebbe 4-7 3-6 11, Mackenzie Toorney 2-5 0-0 5, Rebecca Higgins 2-7 0-0 6, Chloe Schumacher 2-8 2-4 6, Taylor Farrell 4-9 0-0 10, Mackenzie Kopeke 3-8 0-0 8, Rylee Pauli 1-1 0-0 2, Kendal Brigham 3-8 0-0 6, Faith Troshynski 0-1 0-0 0, Sadie Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Hannah Spearman 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 38-78 13-18 98.
MOUNT MARTY 9 11 15 18 — 53
CONCORDIA 35 17 25 21 — 98
Three-Pointers: CU 17-39 (Rushton 5-6, Conrad 3-4, Higgins 2-6, Farrell 2-5, Koepke 2-6, Cockerill 1-2, Tracy 1-1, Toorney 1-1, Schumacher 0-2, Troshynski 0-1, Powell 0-1, Spearman 0-1), MMU 11-33 (Berndt 3-5, Kortan 2-6, McKinney 1-4, Otkin 1-3, Kemp 1-1, Wetzel 1-4, Hochstein 1-4, Jacobson 1-5, Twedt 0-1). Rebounds: CU 57 (Schumacher 7), MMU 37 (Wetzel 5). Assists: CU 24 (Cockerill 6), MMU 12 (five with 2). Personal Fouls: MMU 19, CU 17. Fouled Out: Powell. Blocked Shots: CU 7 (Koepke 2, Luebbe 2), MMU 6 (Twedt 2, Stolle 2). Steals: CU 13 (Farrell 3), MMU 6 (Twedt 2). Turnovers: MMU 20, CU 15. Attendance: 300
