SIOUX FALLS — On the final day of the high school golf season, the Yankton Gazelles shot their best single round team score of the season to climb into the top six team and bring home another state plaque.
“Couldn’t be prouder of the girls,” Gazelle head coach Brett Sime said. “They went out and they battled hard and shot the best score of the year for the Gazelles. We had some girls that shot some amazing rounds.”
Two individual golfers, Halle Stephenson and Jillian Eidsness, placed inside the top 25 to take home individual honors. Stephenson placed in a tie for 12th at 20-over-par. Eidsness shot 29-over-par for the tournament to tie for 23rd.
“Halle Stephenson led us again at an 82,” Sime said. “She’s been our leader all year long. Halle and Jillian are all-state and it was good enough, just good enough, to barely sneak by Sioux Falls Lincoln and stay ahead of them.”
Reese Jansa of Harrisburg continued her dominance from day one, shooting a 3-under 68, finishing the tournament at 8-under. Sioux Falls O’Gorman won the team title by 35 shots. Mitchell place second, Aberdeen Central third. Harrisburg and Rapid City Stevens round out the top five in fourth and fifth respectively.
The Gazelles entered the day in eighth placed, 10 strokes back of the top six. As all the Yankton golfers not named Stephenson started hitting the clubhouse, the Gazelles jumped Huron for seventh, and were closing in on Sioux Falls Lincoln for sixth. Stephenson’s strong first round meant a later tee time compared to her teammates.
The Gazelles got within two shots of Sioux Falls Lincoln with Stephenson having three holes to play. The Patriots had three of their four scoring golfers still on the course.
“It’s basically not putting more pressure on her,” Sime said. “I didn’t want her to know where it is, just tried to keep her head in the game. I just wanted to make sure she was in a good frame of mind for those last few holes.”
Stephenson went par, bogey and bogey the final three holes, and the Gazelles trailed Sioux Falls Lincoln by two with two Patriot golfers on the course. Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Morgan Sadness double bogeyed the 18th and Claire Yunag bogeyed the 17th, meaning Yankton beat out the Patriots by one shot to earn a plaque.
“I can’t give the girls enough credit,” Sime said. “They fought hard, and that got us another plaque that we can put up in Yankton High School.”
Tatum Hohenthaner placed in a tie for 32nd at +35. Hohenthaner double bogeyed the first hole, and shot a 10 on the par-5 second hole, but shot +5 the rest of the round to shoot a +12 on the day, the same score as Eidsness and one shot behind Stephenson for the round.
Gracie Brockberg’s 93 was the fourth Gazelle score to count towards the day two total. Brockberg finished at 193 for the tournament. Morgan Sundleaf tallied a 190 for the tournament and Elsie Larson a 211.
The Gazelles had two members with state golf experience prior to this season, Stephenson and Sundleaf. Sime said he hopes this experience will motivate the returners for next year.
“I think they were excited with what happened today and I hope that propels Gazelles golf going forward,” Sime said. “We’ve had some pretty good success here the past decade or so. We’re hoping to keep things going.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.