CROFTON, Neb. — If you ask around the South Central League, what is the best rivalry in the league, there is typically one answer that is always mentioned. Crofton versus Wynot.
The two lone Nebraska teams that are members of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association are both in the South Central League and sit roughly 20 minutes apart from each other. The annual July 3 Wynot at Crofton game plus fireworks brings in one of the largest crowds of the season in the league, and is a night to remember.
“It’s crazy sometime when you look around,” Crofton manager Ben Hegge said. “It’s like, are all these people really here for this game and it’s kind of surreal. After the game is when I take in the envrionment, see all the friends and family.”
The Fourth of July might be the most popular event of the summer. Fireworks, grill outs, family and friends, its the highlight of many people’s summer. When you can combine America’s Pastime with Independence Day, you will find a great time.
The field in Crofton might be the best kept field in the league. With its horizontal mowing pattern in the outfield, which also might be the greenest patch of grass in Crofton with the dry weather this summer, the park is a great for a night out.
The crowd for Saturday’s game in Crofton wasn’t quite the Czech Days crowd from a few weeks ago, but there was just as much noise. When you have two towns like Crofton and Wynot, who play as a combine Legion Baseball team, but separate amateur teams, fans and players become very familiar with each other.
“I get goosebumps just talking about it,” Hegge said. “Our high schools play together, so all those guys I play against now, we played together in high school. When it’s those nine innings and in between those chalk lines, we compete, both team are going out there to win. We have a lot of respect for each other and they way they play the game.”
Add in that there are some family lines on both sides of the field, and you get one heck of a show. Fans can be heard bantering at their friends on the other team, guys they grew up with. It’s all in good fun of course, and it makes the atmosphere all the more exciting and entertaining.
The game wound up being a 4-3 win for the visiting Expos, but as the game concluded there was no fighting, anger or disappointment. Everyone around the field was entertained by a thrilling game and was ready for the firework show to begin. No a soul left the ballpark until the final firework lit up the night sky.
July 3 is a tradition in Crofton for both Crofton and Wynot residents alike, and if you are a fan of amateur baseball and fireworks, you should make it a tradition of yours as well.
