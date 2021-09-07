A week off showed for Yankton, as the Gazelles dropped a 3-0 decision to Brandon Valley in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
Yankton had been scheduled to travel to O’Gorman on Sept. 2, but that match was postponed to this coming Saturday due to poor weather conditions. The Gazelles hadn’t competed since Aug. 28.
The weather last week wasn’t conducive to outdoor training, so we didn’t have the greatest week,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “Throw in the long weekend, and we came out rusty. We didn’t match Brandon Valley’s intensity.”
Brandon Valley led 1-0 at half and tacked on two second-half goals. Yankton’s Ashlyn Vogt was kept busy, stopping 14 shots on the day.
“She continues to have to put in a shift every time out,” Schuring said. “She’s seeing way too many balls. She made a couple of really good saves.”
The Gazelles go from a break to all-out. Tuesday’s match began a stretch of three matches in five days, as well as five matches in 10 days. Yankton hosts Brookings on Thursday.
“Wednesday and Friday will be recovery practices for us,” Schuring said. “We’re going to have a lot of touches and tactical work. We’ll work on a few set pieces as well.”
