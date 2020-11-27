VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH CENTRAL CONF.
FINAL STANDINGS: Platte-Geddes 5-0, Kimball-White Lake 4-1, Colome 2-2, Burke 2-3, Gregory 1-4, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 0-4
ALL-CONF. TEAM
Kennedy Leiferman, Kimball-White Lake; Karly VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes; Dani Deffenbaugh, Kimball-White Lake; Bobbi Jo Wischmann, Burke; Cadence Van Zee, Platte-Geddes; Avery DeVries, Platte-Geddes; Adisyn Indahl, Burke; Libbie Petersek, Colome; Ryann Nielsen, Kimball-White Lake; Saydee Heath, Colome; Ramee Hanson, Burke; Regan Hoffman, Platte-Geddes
HONORABLE MENTION
Jessy Jo VanDerWerff, Gregory; Sally Hakin, Burke; Madison Heath, Kimball-White Lake; Baylie Hoffine, Colome; Mackenzie Muckey, Andes Central-Dakota Christian
GREAT PLAIN CONF.
ALL-CONF. TEAM
BURKE: Adisyn Indahl, Bobbi Jo Wischmann, Ramee Hanson
ALCESTER-HUDSON: Alyssa Keiser, Bayleigh Peterson, Emily VanderFeen
CORSICA-STICKNEY: Raven Barse, Avery Broughton, Morgan Clites
AVON: Katie Gretschman, Tiffany Pelton, Maddie Kocmich
GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Molly Larson, Kayla Vanosdel, Samantha Olson
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Faith Werkmeister, Hannah Stremick
SCOTLAND: Delanie VanDriel, Kennedy Bietz
COLOME: Libbie Petersek, Saydee Heath
CENTERVILLE: Mya Bendt
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Mackenzie Muckey
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Alivia Weber
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (11/24) For The Taz 528; (11/17) Split Happens 505
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (11/24) For The Taz 1459; (11/17) Livin’ On A Spare 1383
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (11/24) Frank Osborn Jr. 300 (perfect); Brandon Ester 267, Brendan Gramkow 255, Sharon Mernin 203, Jane Rhoades 201, Kathy Driver 194; (11/17) Shane Harriman 276, Brendan Gramkow 258, Frank Osborn Jr. 257, Kathy Driver 257-238-237 (all errorless), Jordan Drotzman 190 (errorless), Jane Rhoades 173
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (11/24) Frank Osborn Jr. 777, Brandon Ester 683, Brendan Gramkow 681, Kathy Driver 543, Sharon Mernin 505, Jane Rhoades 478; (11/17) Shane Harriman 710, Brendan Gramkow 708, Frank Osborn Jr. 664, Kathy Driver 732, Jordan Drotzman 476, Jane Rhoades 451
STANDINGS: Coffee & Cream 14-2, For the Taz 11-5, Knight Riders 11-5, Gutter Dusters 11-5, B & A 10-6, 2 Broke Girls 10-6, Livin’ on a Spare 9-7, The Cunningham’s 9-7, TCB 8-8, Split Happens 7-9, The Bohemians 7-9, Three Hole Surprise 6-10, We Don’t Give a Split 4-12, Ten Pins 3-13, Double E’s 3-13
11/24 HIGHLIGHTS: Brendan Gramkow – errorless 226; Anthony Osborn – errorless 226-224; Terry Bitsos 5-6-10; Susan Bitsos 5-7; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Emily Harriman 3-8
11/17 HIGHLIGHTS: Bruce Christopher – errorless 207; Eileen Honner 5-10; Elmer Misar 2-4-5-7-10; Michael Wuebben 3-6-7-10; Geno Healy 2-7; Jordan Drotzman 3-10; Jake Drotzman 2-7-8
SATURDAY NITE MIXED
HIGH TEAM GAME: Huether Seamless Gutters 977
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Ups & Downs 2870
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Tony Osborn 288 (errorless)-246, Jeremy Washburn 278, Jim Murphy 246 (errorless), Kelia Barta 245, Mindy Huether 237-215 (errorless), Kim Palu 205
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Tony Osborn 756, Jim Murphy 677, Brandon Ester 665, Mindy Huether 598, Kelia Barta 590, Lonnie Remington 488
STANDINGS: S. O. S. 40-16, Bowlers Under the Influence 40-16, Planet Express 40-16, Huether Seamless Gutters 36-20, 3 Fingers Deep 28-26, The Savages 26-30, Them 4 24-32, Ballbarians 23-33, Fearsome 4 Some 22-34, Alley Gators 10-46
HIGHLIGHTS: Leslie Thorsted 4-10; Tony Buschkamp 5-10; Alisha Stemper 3-10; Raymond S. Houfek 3-10; Austin Reich 3-6-7-10; 3-10; Paul Black 5-7; Everdale SongHawk 5-7
