WICHITA, Kansas – In front of a strong pro-USD crowd at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, the South Dakota Coyote women’s basketball team made their first Sweet 16 appearance against Michigan Saturday night.
The magic of the USD run dried up, as the Wolverines prevailed 52-49 to advance to face Louisville in the Eight 8 Monday night.
“I thought it was a very well fought game,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “I thought it was a very well fought game, it was very competitive game and it came down to making one more play and they certainly did that.”
The Coyotes led by two after one quarter and carried that lead into halftime despite senior Chloe Lamb missing over half of the first half with foul trouble. Hannah Sjerven racked up 11 points in the half to lead the Coyotes.
Sjerven added a pair of baskets early in the third quarter, but also picked up a pair of fouls. Sjerven missed a lot of the second half as she was called for a third, fourth and ultimately fifth foul to leave the game with around 3 minutes to play.
“People would say that we’re a fairly physical team, that’s something that lots of people have said throughout the year,” Lamb said. “I don’t think that was going to be something we were going to change.”
With Sjerven in-and-out of play, Michigan forward Naz Hillmon started to take control inside. Hillmon finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolverines.
Michigan took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, but fought through a tough USD defense to grow their lead out, and leading by three with seven seconds left, made their own defensive stand. Kyah Watson got a pass from Maddie Krull and had to heave up a three-pointer at the buzzer that missed wide left, ending the Coyote season.
USD finishes their season at 29-6, winning the Summit League Tournament and making it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, a place that one Summit League team before them had been. The win over AP No. 7 Baylor was the Coyotes’ first win over an AP Top 10 team.
“I think what was really fun to see is how our community really united about this and tried to propel our young ladies to do everything that they could to find a way,” Plitzuweit said.
The Coyotes also bid farewell to four seniors who returned to USD to get a moment like this.
“I think the seniors that we have, they were hungry to do something that’s really hard to do,” Plitzuweit said. “I told them, they’ve had a chance to qualify for four NCAA Tournaments in a row, that’s almost unheard of at the mid major level.”
Lamb, Sjerven, Liv Korngable and Regan Sankey were apart of the 2020 team that missed out on a chance at the NCAA Tournament, and due to COVID-19, received an extra year of eligibility. They took advance of that opportunity to bring USD to a new high.
“You want people to remember the type of people you are, not only the type of basketball players you are,” Chloe Lamb said. “Not only am I proud of Hannah and myself, and our group of seniors, but our entire team. Our coaches do everything they can. But, I hope people think that we may be good on the basketball court, but we’re good people too.”
