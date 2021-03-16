KANSAS CITY, Mo. – South Dakota senior Stanley Umude earned All-District 12 honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the organization announced Tuesday.
The San Antonio, Texas, native was named to second team, becoming the second straight Yote to earn All-District honors and the third in the Division I era. Tyler Hagedorn (1st) and Matt Mooney (1st, 2x) were the other two to earn the honors in recent years.
He led the Coyotes in scoring all season with 21.6 points overall and recorded 20.9 points per game in league play. Umude finished the season 9th in the nation in scoring. Umude has recorded 20 plus points 14 times and 30 plus points five times including a career-high 41 points against SDSU in December. He is currently 11th in program history in total points (1,520), was a two-time Summit League Player of the Week, and was the Summit League December Athlete of the Month.
Umude recorded games of 24 and 23 in USD’s two games at the conference tournament in Sioux Falls. He earned a spot on the all-tournament team and earned All-Summit League first team honors this season, his third straight season earning the honor.
Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor were named to the All-District 12 first team. Umude is joined on the second team by Rocky Krueser of North Dakota State and Baylor Scheierman of South Dakota State.
