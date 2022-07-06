Many of South Dakota’s best golfers will converge on Hillcrest Golf and Country Club beginning today (Thursday), as Yankton plays host to the South Dakota Golf Association Match Play Championship.
Today’s round is for seeding purposes. Action in the men’s, senior men’s and women’s divisions will begin on Friday. Finals for the men’s senior and women’s divisions will be held on Saturday, with the men’s final set for Sunday.
The women’s field includes three golfers who placed in the top six of the South Dakota Class AA high school tournament last month: Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa (first), Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink (tied for third) and Harrisburg’s Mattie Weidenbach (sixth). Also entered is Beresford’s Maiya Muller, the 2021 Class A champion who finished third in last month’s Class A tournament.
Jake Olson of Watertown and Luke Honner of Sioux Falls, the top two finishers in the Class AA boys’ tourney last fall, are entered in the boys’ field. Also entered is Yankton’s Caeden Ekroth, who tied for 28th at state last fall.
The men’s field also includes Matthew Schaefer, the former Hartington (Nebraska) Cedar Catholic standout who now golfs for South Dakota State. Bryce Hammer, the defending men’s champion, is also in the field.
Among the other golfers in the field is Yankton’s Steve Weiland, a 2021 SDGA Hall of Fame inductee.
