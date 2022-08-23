The Mount Marty University Lancers got contributions from different positions on the pitch as they defeated the York Panthers 4-2 here at Crane-Youngworth Field Tuesday night in their home opener.
“Everyone’s been fighting for each other,” head coach Oliver Tieleman said after the game. “We’ve come together as a group. We’re really focused on building the team and making sure it’s a culture that everyone feels a part of. It feels really good to get that result on the field and show that we can do it.”
Tieleman got his first win in his second game as head coach. The Lancers improve to 1-0-1 on the season. York falls to 0-1-0.
The Lancers opened the scoring with an impressive bicycle kick goal from senior midfielder Jonathan Castro.
“It’s a moment that you dream about,” Castro said. “The preseason is a long two weeks (with) lot of hard work and a lot of dedication. It’s moments like these where the hard work pays off.”
MMU was able to use the momentum from the early Castro goal to generate more chances. At 24:39, David Provencher was able to connect on Sloan Tshilenge’s through ball to double the Lancers’ lead.
York would respond, as Johan Rodriguez connected on Reinaldo Kickhovel’s free kick to cut Mount Marty’s lead in half with 22:46 remaining in the first half.
The scoring continued in the second half, as Castro was fouled in the penalty box. MMU’s Savas Di Lascio converted the penalty kick as the Lancers took a 3-1 lead with 37:30 remaining in the game.
Once again, the Panthers responded in short order with a goal from Jose Calderon to cut the Lancers’ lead to 3-2 with 32:02 remaining in the half.
As York was pressing throughout the middle part of the second half, MMU finally got a chance to score at the 19:45 mark. It was more like three chances for the Lancers, as they got three shots on goal in the 43 second sequence. Somehow, York kept the ball out. However, the energy was back with Mount Marty.
“The beauty of soccer is it’s not only a physical battle,” Castro said. “It’s a huge mental battle. Once stress and emotions start kicking in, you feel it weigh on you. But (our team is) united. We give each other energy”
The Lancers pressed through the York pressure and finally got a breakaway. Diego Romero scored on an assist from Jeronimo Wagner with 10:48 remaining in the game as the Lancers once again were able to reclaim a two-goal lead, 4-2.
“The mental strength of the lads to keep fighting and keep working is something that we’ve been working on,” Tieleman said. “We have struggled with in past seasons. It’s nice to see that come through and impact the game in a positive way. It’s something that we’ve been trying to focus on. It’s great to see it come from the practice field to the game field.
“They still brought each other back together. It was fantastic to see no one let anyone down. We all fought for it.”
Castro was proud of the way his team fought through the ebbs and flows of the game.
“We overcame adversity,” Castro said. “We just proved to ourselves that if we come together as one, we can do big things. It’s we got a good season ahead of us.”
Tieleman stressed the importance of the team winning at home in front of the fans.
“Crane-Youngworth is our fortress this season,” Tieleman said. “We want to play on (this field). We don’t want to lose on here.”
The Lancers hope to carry the momentum they gained from their win against York into their next game Monday at 7:30 against Buena Vista University at Crane-Youngworth Field.
