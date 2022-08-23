The Mount Marty University Lancers got contributions from different positions on the pitch as they defeated the York Panthers 4-2 here at Crane-Youngworth Field Tuesday night in their home opener.

“Everyone’s been fighting for each other,” head coach Oliver Tieleman said after the game. “We’ve come together as a group. We’re really focused on building the team and making sure it’s a culture that everyone feels a part of. It feels really good to get that result on the field and show that we can do it.”

