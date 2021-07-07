VERMILLION — Head men’s golf coach John Vining announced the newest member of the University of South Dakota men’s golf team Wednesday morning.
Logan Hamak of Sartell, Minnesota will join the team this fall after two all-state honors at Sartell High School. Hamak was a five-time all-conference selection and won two Central Lakes Conference Championships.
Hamak tied the single round best at his school with a 68. He also placed third at the Minnesota AAA State golf tournament in his sophomore season.
Hamak is the first golfer to compete at USD to have competed in the Western Junior Championships, where he placed 23 out of 156 golfers in June.
