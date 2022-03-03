BROOKINGS —The Mount Marty men’s 1600-meter relay team advanced to the finals and Seth Wiebelhaus and Mason Schleis sit inside the top 12 in the men’s heptathlon after day one at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships held at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings Thursday.
The team of freshman Donovan Brekcenridge, sophomore Jesse Van Hemert, senior Paul Paul and junior Nathan Simons ran a 3:13.76 in the 1600-meter relay to place third in the prelims. Life and Indiana Tech took the top two spots with times of 3:11.65 and 3:11.9 respectively. The Lancers were second in the second heat, behind Life. Concordia also qualified for the final in the event with the last qualifying time of 3:16.54.
In the men’s heptathlon, Wiebelhaus sits ninth overall with a score of 2,541. Two spots behind him is Schleis with a score of 2,506. The leader after day one is Eastern Oregon’s TJ Davis with 3,000 points, trailed closely by Carroll’s Lee Walburn (2,952), Keiser’s Cole Wilson (2,931) and Doane’s David Arcos (2,907).
Schleis got off to a good start, placing third in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.19 seconds. Both competitors were near the bottom of the standings in the long jump, with Wiebelhaus placing 14th (19-9) and Schleis 16th (19-4). Weibelhaus had a good showing in the shot put, placing fifth at 38-6.25. In the final event of the day, Schleis placed sixth in the high jump at 6-2.5 with Wiebelhaus scoring ninth at 5-11.
The NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships continue Friday as the heptathlon concludes and more individual competition picks up. Brekcenridge and Paul will run in the 400-meter prelims and Nathan Simons will run in the 600-meter prelims. Marcus Jnofinn runs in the 60-meter prelims. On the women’s side, Gracie Rippen qualified in the pole vault, and will compete Friday.
Action will conclude Saturday with the finals in the track events, including the men’s 60-meters, 400-meters and 600-meters as well as the 1600-meter relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.