NORTH SIOUX CITY – The Dakota Valley girls and Lennox boys won the team titles at the Dakota Valley Invite in North Sioux City Tuesday afternoon.
The Dakota Valley girls tallied 159 points as a team to take the team title over Canton (110) and Vermillion (109). Elk Point-Jefferson placed fourth with 104 points.
Lennox tallied 147 points for the boys title. Brandon Valley placed second (114) and Elk Point-Jefferson third (106). Dakota Valley tallied 99 points for fourth and Vermillion 76 points for fifth.
Silja Gunderson won the 100 and 300-hurdles for the Dakota Valley girls. Gunderson ran 16.03 for the 100 win and 49.61 for the win in the 300. Gunderson wasn’t done there though as she also won the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Gunderson ran 13.12 in the 100 and 27.18 in the 200.
The lone win on the track that didn’t come from Gunderson for the Panthers was the 1,600-relay team of Grace Meyer, Jorja VanDenHul, Sophie Tuttle and Logan Miller (4:28.27). In the field, Rylee Rosenquist won the shot put (37-3.75) and the javelin (109-7). VanDenHul won the high jump at 5-1 over teammates Emersen Mead and Siena DeGeorgia.
Sophia Atchison won the pole vault for Dakota Valley at 11-6.
The Vermillion girls’ 3,200-relay team of Lydia Anderson, Callie Radigan, Jenaya Cleveland and Taeli Barta won the event in a time of 10:11.67. The 800-relay team (1:51.95) of Jaymes Drake, Kelcy Orr, Josie Askew and Grace Chaussee also won.
Barta won the 1,600 (5:39.21) and 3,200 (12:17.85) for Vermillion. In the field, Chandler Cleveland won the discus at 106-8.
The 400-relay team of Cera Schmitz, McDermott, Kaitlyn VanRoekel and Chytka won in a time of 52.28. Schmitz was fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s 800-relay team (Hunter Geary, Benjamin Swatek, Kayden Moore and Garrett Merkley) won the race in 1:36.56. Joe Cross won the 3,200 at 9:58.14. Devin Schmitz won the long jump (19-11.5) and Swatek won the javelin at 141-4.
The Dakota Valley 400-relay team of Charlie Margeas, Braeden Howey, Jackson Boonstra and Trae Piel won the event in 45.06. Brayden Stivers, Joey Bryan, Avery Bradshaw and Piel won the 1,600-relay in 3:43.05. Bradshaw added a win in the 800-meters (2:08.44). Margeas won the 200 at 24.26 as well. Piel won the high jump at 5-11 as well.
The Vermillion boys’ 3,200-relay team of Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Jack Freeburg, Henry Anderson and Joel Dahlhoff won the event in 8:27.14.
