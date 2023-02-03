SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore point guard Grace Larkins has been named TicketSmarter Summit League Female Peak Performer of the Month as announced Friday by the conference office. It is the first such honor for Larkins, who hails from Altoona, Iowa.
Larkins averaged 20.4 points and 8.0 rebounds in seven games in January. She also handed out 38 assists and had 15 steals. Only one Summit League player averaged more points, one had more assists, one had more steals and just three averaged more rebounds.
The sophomore guard currently ranks in the top three of the Summit in points (third), rebounds (third), assists (first) and steals (third). No player in Summit League history has finished in the top-five of all four categories.
Larkins continues her pursuit of the program’s first triple-double. She came within one assist again Thursday in a game at North Dakota State. It is the third time this season she has posted nine assists and she has three other games where she has handed out eight.
South Dakota next faces North Dakota Saturday in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
