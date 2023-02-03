SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore point guard Grace Larkins has been named TicketSmarter Summit League Female Peak Performer of the Month as announced Friday by the conference office. It is the first such honor for Larkins, who hails from Altoona, Iowa.

Larkins averaged 20.4 points and 8.0 rebounds in seven games in January. She also handed out 38 assists and had 15 steals. Only one Summit League player averaged more points, one had more assists, one had more steals and just three averaged more rebounds.

