The South Dakota Coyotes football team will finally see a different jersey across the field after the month-long grind of fall camp.
South Dakota opens the 2023 campaign against the Missouri Tigers Thursday at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m..
“This time of year, you need a game,” said Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson. “We’ve put a lot of effort and work into preseason camp. You do all of that work in football for those handful of opportunities you get to play. This is opportunity number one to see somebody in a different color jersey.”
Nielson and the USD coaching staff focused on finishing the game plan Sunday as part of what he called an “interesting” last week before the first game of the year.
“You start preseason camp and you feel like you’re ahead, then you get into the last week and a half and wish you had more time (to prepare),” he said.
Missouri’s quarterback situation, where it was reported that they may play 2022 starter Brady Cook, redshirt freshman Sam Horn and Miami transfer Jake Garcia during different points in the game.
“Regardless of if they’re playing one quarterback or a couple of quarterbacks, they’re going to be doing the same things,” Nielson said.
Offensively, Nielson wants his defense to be ready to defend against the big play.
“(The Tigers) have big-play capability with talented skill players,” Nielson said. “One of the key things is to see if we can find ways to get them into some off-schedule situations and get them off the field.”
Nielson praised Missouri’s defense, which returns eight starters in 2023.
“Defensively, we expect to see similar things to what they did last year, and they were very good,” he said. “They play a little differently than a lot of teams we play in (the Missouri Valley Football Conference). You’re going to see more man-to-man and man-under coverage variations. They’re very good up front and experienced at all three levels.
“They’re going to be a team that’s going to make it very difficult for you to run the football. They’re not afraid to play man-to-man coverage as a result.”
The Coyotes head to Columbia as underdogs against an SEC foe.
“We’re not hiding the fact that who our opponent is,” said Coyotes offensive coordinator Josh Davis. “Our kids are motivated. You grow up for an opportunity like this. You come to the University of South Dakota for opportunities (like this). (The players) are not scared to go down there. We respect our opponent. We know what we’re in for, but it’s 11-on-11.”
Nielson added the Coyotes will have to play sound football.
“We will not be able to make mistakes,” he said.
South Dakota at Missouri, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Line: None listed by FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: First meeting.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The pressure is mounting for Missouri to take a step forward under fourth-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, who has qualified the Tigers for three straight bowl games but has yet to win one or finish a season with a winning record. This could be his best chance to change that script with an offense that returns several starters and a defense that was surprisingly stout last season. South Dakota hosted its first playoff game in 35 years in 2021 but slid back to 3-8 in the tough Missouri Valley last season.
KEY MATCHUP
Missouri QBs against the South Dakota defense. Brady Cook is the incumbent but rode an up-and-down season last year in which he played through a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. He was listed as an “OR” with redshirt freshman Sam Horn, a star baseball player with a big arm, on the initial depth chart.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
South Dakota: RB Travis Theis is entering his fifth season and third as the starter. He was sixth in the conference with 775 yards rushing last season, averaging 4.7 per carry, and finished second on the team with 25 receptions.
Missouri: WR Luther Burden III caught 45 passes for 375 yards and six touchdowns while running for two more scores as a freshman. The Tigers need him to take a big step forward after Dominic Lovett transferred to Georgia.
FACTS & FIGURES
South Dakota has a new offensive coordinator in Josh Davis, who won a national title on the staff of rival South Dakota State last season. ... Coyotes QB Aidan Bouman took over the starting job midway through last season. He spent his first two years at Iowa State. ... South Dakota has faced an FBS school every non-COVID season since 2010, beating Minnesota that year and Bowling Green in 2017. ... Drinkwitz and Warren Powers are the only coaches to lead Missouri to bowl appearances in their first three seasons. ... Missouri finished fourth in the SEC in total defense at 337.1 yards per game. ... The Tigers have 18 returning starters. ... Missouri has won 13 consecutive non-conference games at Faurot Field. ... The Tigers return leading rusher Cody Schrader, who ran for 744 yards and nine scores after transferring from Division II Truman State last season.
