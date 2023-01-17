CREIGHTON, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils used a 23-13 third quarter to defeat the Creighton Bulldogs 58-55.
Dylan Heine led Wynot with 20 points.
John Mitchell led Creighton with 33 points.
Wynot improved to 10-2, while Creighton fell to 10-4.
The Blue Devils host Plainview Friday while Creighton plays at Elkhorn Valley in Tilden Friday.
WYNOT (10-2) 9 14 23 10 — 58
CREIGHTON (10-4) 6 16 13 19 — 55
Scotland 57, Irene-Wakonda 55
IRENE — The Scotland Highlanders eked out a 57-55 overtime victory over the Irene-Wakonda Eagles Tuesday.
Stephen Johnson led Scotland with 17 points. Parker Hochstein added 16 points. Kory Keppen registered 11 points.
Garrett Libby registered 15 points for I-W. Dashel Spurrell added 13 points.
Scotland improved to 3-6, while Irene-Wakonda fell to 4-5.
Scotland hosts Alcester-Hudson Jan. 24 while I-W plays at Alcester-Hudson Thursday.
SCOTLAND (3-6) 9 17 8 17 6 — 57
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-5) 11 15 13 12 4 — 55
North Central 60, Niobrara-Verdigre 34
NIOBRARA, Neb. — The North Central Knights raced past the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars 60-34 Tuesday night.
North Central was led by Jackson Hallock’s 13 points. Mason Hagan added 10 points.
Kellen Moody led the Cougars with 11 points.
North Central improved to 5-5, while Niobrara-Verdigre fell to 0-15.
The Knights play at Ainsworth Thursday, while the Cougars play at Chambers-Wheeler Central Jan. 24.
NORTH CENTRAL (5-5) 16 18 14 12 — 60
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-15) 7 7 4 16 — 34
Winnebago 51, Ponca 43
PONCA, Neb. — The Winnebago Indians held off the Ponca Indians 51-43 Tuesday.
Duran Blackfish led Winnebago with 21 points. Dyami Berridge added 12 points.
Cole Jackson registered 14 points for Ponca, with Trystan Bevelhymer adding 10
Winnebago improved to 8-6, while Ponca fell to 7-6.
Winnebago hosts Pine Ridge Saturday while Ponca plays at Crofton Thursday.
WINNEBAGO (8-6) 13 9 18 11 — 51
PONCA (7-6) 8 12 13 10 — 43
Viborg-Hurley 59, Avon 28
VIBORG — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars got 22 points and eight rebounds from Nick Hanson as they defeated the Avon Pirates Tuesday.
Brady Schroedermeier added 13 points and six rebounds for V-H, while Gage Goettertz registered 10 points and eight rebounds.
Aziah Meyer led Avon with 10 points.
The Cougars improved to 7-2 while the Pirates fell to 0-7.
In the B-Game, V-H won 45-16.
Viborg-Hurley hosts Baltic Friday while Avon hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thursday.
AVON (0-7) 7 7 7 7 — 28
VIBORG-HURLEY (7-2) 16 25 11 7 — 59
LCC 51, Hart.-New. 26
LAUREL, Neb. — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears got 20 points and 13 rebounds from Jake Rath as they defeated the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats 51-26 Tuesday.
Tyler Olson added nine points for the Bears.
LCC improved to 12-4 while H-N fell to 5-7.
The Bears host Battle Creek Thursday while the Wildcats host Crofton Friday.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (5-7) 5 12 7 2 — 26
LAUREL-CONCORD-COL. (12-4) 12 15 18 6 — 51
Centerville 55, Freeman 39
FREEMAN — The Centerville Tornadoes used a second-half surge to defeat the Freeman Flyers 55-39 Tuesday.
Logan Bobzin led Centerville with 23 points, with Brennan Tople adding 10 points. Luke Knight registered nine points and six rebounds.
Tate Sorensen led Freeman with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
The Tornadoes improved to 4-4, while the Flyers fell to 1-8.
Centerville hosts Sioux Falls Lutheran Thursday while Freeman plays at Menno Thursday.
FREEMAN (1-8) 11 11 6 11 — 39
CENTERVILLE (4-4) 11 10 12 22 — 55
Canistota 45, FA-M 32
CANISTOTA — The Canistota Hawks defeated the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats 45-32 Tuesday.
Brandon Kjetland led Canistota with 15 points, while Trace Ortman added 12 points.
Matthew Hagen led the Bearcats with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Canistota improved to 5-3, while Freeman Academy-Marion fell to 6-3.
The Hawks host Hanson Thursday while the Bearcats host Bridgewater-Emery Jan. 24.
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION 9 11 10 2 — 32
CANISTOTA 8 16 14 7 — 45
Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Vermillion 49
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies defeated the Vermillion Tanagers 60-49 Tuesday.
Jakob Scarmon led EPJ with 14 points, while Easton Kempf registered 13 points and eight rebounds. Devon Schmitz added 10 points.
Vermillion was led by Zoan Robinson and Bryson Skogsberg, who each had 14 points. Trey Hansen registered eight rebounds for Vermillion.
Elk Point-Jefferson improved to 8-1, while Vermillion fell to 3-6.
The Huskies play at Akron-Westfield (Iowa) Thursday while the Tanagers host Sioux Falls Christian Thursday.
VERMILLION (3-6) 8 8 14 19 — 49
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (8-1) 18 20 10 12 — 60
O’Neill 84, Wagner 46
O’NEILL, Neb. — The O’Neill Eagles defeated the Wagner Red Raiders 84-46 Tuesday.
Drew Morrow led O’Neill with 34 points on 13-18 shooting. Landon Classen registered 19 points and nine rebounds.
O’Neill improved to 9-3, while Wagner fell to 4-5.
The Eagles host Guardian Angels Central Catholic Friday while Wagner plays at Mount Vernon-Plankinton Jan. 24.
Wayne 53, Crofton 22
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne Blue Devils defeated the Crofton Warriors 53-22 Tuesday.
Simon McFarland led Crofton with eight points.
Wayne improved to 13-4, while Crofton fell to 2-12.
The Blue Devils hosts Cedar Catholic Friday while Crofton hosts Ponca Thursday.
