ALLEN, Neb. — Madison Abbenhaus and Alexandra Eisenhauer each posted impressive double-doubles as Bloomfield outlasted Tri County Northeast 54-48 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Abbenhaus finished with 27 points and 12 steals for Bloomfield. Eisenhauer had 19 points and 18 rebounds in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Tri County Northeast.
After opening the season with back-to-back games, Bloomfield (1-1) has a week off before traveling to Winside on Dec. 10. Tri County Northeast (0-1) has six days off before hosting Siouxland Christian (Iowa) on Dec. 9.
BLOOMFIELD (1-1) 13 17 10 14 — 54
TRI CO. NE. (0-2) 11 10 14 13 — 48
FA-M 52, Colome 31
COLOME — Freeman Academy-Marion used a pair of double-doubles to power past Colome in the girls’ basketball season opener for both squads.
Jada Koerner led Freeman Academy-Marion with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Estelle Waltner finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
No statistics were reported for Colome.
Freeman Academy-Marion travels to Sunshine Bible on Tuesday. Colome is off until a Dec. 11 trip to Corsica-Stickney.
Crofton 57, LCC 29
LAUREL, Neb. — Crofton built a 33-14 halftime lead on the way to a 57-29 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Ella Wragge scored 17 points, and Alexis Folkers had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals for Crofton. Ellie Tramp finished with 13 points, three assists and four steals. Caitlin Guenther added seven rebounds in the victory.
Kinsey Hall led LCC with 14 points. Mallory Eriksen added nine points.
Crofton hosts Boone Central on Tuesday. LCC hosts Homer on Tuesday.
CROFTON (2-0) 15 18 16 8 — 57
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (1-1) 5 9 8 7 — 29
Hanson 63, Centerville 37
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson kicked off its 2021-22 season with a 63-37 win over Centerville in a girls basketball game Friday night in Alexandria.
Eliza Oltmanns tallied 18 points and Alysaa Moschell 17 for Hanson (1-0). Annalyse Weber tallied seven assists and five boards while Karlie Goergen and Oltmanns tallied seven steals each.
Mackenzie Meyer tallied 14 points to lead Centerville (0-1). Lillie Eide added 13 points, five assists and five steals.
Hanson is back in action Dec. 11 at home against Ethan. Centerville returns home to host Canistota Tuesday.
CENTERVILLE (0-1) 9 8 9 11 —37
HANSON (1-0) 13 15 24 11 —63
Creighton 44, West Holt 41
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Maycee Zimmerer’s 14 points led Creighton to a 44-41 win over West Holt Friday night in Creighton.
Grace Van Metre added eight points for Creighton (1-1). Christen Curtis and Averi Diedrichsen added six points each.
Lainey Smith and Maci Nemetz tallied 12 points each for West Holt. Lana Hooney added 10 points.
Creighton is at home against Wausa Tuesday.
WEST HOLT (0-1) 14 2 11 14 —41
CREIGHTON (1-1) 16 11 8 9 —44
Wynot 59, Winside 13
WYNOT, Neb. —Wynot won its home opener over Winside 59-13 Friday night in Wynot.
Krystal Sudbeck led Wynot (2-0) with 17 points.
McKenna Russel scored 11 of Winside’s (0-2) 13 points.
Wynot is at home against Guardian Angels Central Catholic Thursday. Winside is at Clarkson-Leigh.
WINSIDE (0-2) 3 3 4 3 —13
WYNOT (2-0) 24 14 11 10 —59
Colman-Egan 58, Freeman 46
FREEMAN — Mackenzie Hemmer eclipsed 30 points in a season opening 58-46 win for Colman-Egan over Freeman Friday night.
Hemmer tallied 32 points to lead Colman-Egan. Josie Mousel added 14 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Kate Miller recorded a 23 points-14 rebound double-double for Freeman. Cami Fransen added 12 points.
Freeman is at Platte-Geddes Tuesday night. Colman-Egan is at Arlington Dec. 10.
COLMAN-EGAN (1-0) 9 20 14 15 —58
FREEMAN (0-1) 12 11 11 12 —46
EP-PJ 66, Niob.-Verd. 60
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John outscored Niobrara-Verdigre 22-15 in the fourth quarter to claim a 66-60 victory over the Cougars in Niobrara Valley Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Skyler Meis scored 25 points and Taylynne Charf had 15 points for EP-PJ.
No statistics were reported for Niobrara-Verdigre (1-1), which hosts O’Neill St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
EP-PJ (2-0) travels to Neligh-Oakdale on Tuesday.
ELGIN PUB.-PJ (2-0) 10 17 17 22 — 66
NIOB.-VERD. (1-1) 14 13 18 15 — 60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.