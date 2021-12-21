Outside of one first quarter push from the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles, it was all Yankton Bucks, and more specifically Rugby Ryken, in a 74-43 win Tuesday night in the Summit Activity Center.
“Our guys had a lot of energy right from the start,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “Had a nice crowd, that always helps, and our guys fed off that. Everything always works better when the ball goes in the basket and we had good spacing.”
After scoring the first two baskets of the game, Yankton let Aberdeen Central build an 11-6 lead. Yankton score seven straight to retake the lead before a Golden Eagle three-pointer fell to lead 14-13. Yankton scored the next five points to end the first quarter and never gave the lead back.
“The whole game, we played with good tempo and pace on offense and I thought defensively we were solid, it’s coming,” Haynes said. “We showed really good signs at times of doing some nice things defensively.”
Aberdeen Central made a push midway through the second quarter to get within one, 21-20, but Yankton responded by ending the quarter on a 9-1 run to lead 30-21 at the half.
The Bucks defense and Rugby Ryken’s shooting took over the third quarter. The Golden Eagles struggled to find an open shot and Rugby Ryken hit just about every shot under the sun, including a three-pointer from five feet off the arc with a hand in his face to end the third quarter.
“I wanted to start out attacking, I tihnk that really got me going to start the game,” Ryken said. “I stayed patient on my shots. I didn’t want to force it, I felt like I was going that a little bit against Lincoln, so I stayed patient tonight.”
The shot was the second buzzer beater for Ryken in the contest, as he pulled up from the elbow for a shot to end the first half.
The fourth quarter, much like the third, was a shootout for the Bucks, everything was going Yankton’s way.
Ryken finished with 17 points including going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc, and added eight assists and six rebounds to pace the Bucks.
“Rugby played great and obviously he made some shots, made some pull-ups, but overall his ability to get into the paint and break the defense down and made good decisions,” Haynes said. “Our guys know that if they move without the ball and find open areas, Rugby will find them.”
Jaden Kral led all scorers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Drew Ryken found a rhythm from deep, connecting on three three-pointers and finished with 16 points. Overall the Buck went 30-for-48 from the field.
“We need balance, we need multiple guys in double figures and that’s what we had tonight,” Haynes said. “A lot of guys stepped up and played well. Tonight it was Rugby, Jaden and Drew, next time out it might be two or three different guys. That’s just what we need.”
Alec Voegele tallied 15 points for Aberdeen Central. Spencer Barr added 11 points.
The Bucks rebounded from a loss at Sioux Falls Lincoln to beat the Golden Eagles going into the winter break. The Bucks are at the Hoop City Classic in the Mitchell Corn Palace Tuesday. The Bucks face Campbell County, Wyoming at 1:30 p.m.
“It’s always good when shots are falling, it’s a lot better feeling,” Rugby Ryken said. “They were falling tonight and we’re looking good, I like going into break like this. It’s really big getting our confidence back, shooting the ball well after struggling the other night. It feels good, everyone got their confidence back.”
In sub-varsity action, the Bucks junior varsity defeated Aberdeen Central 65-43. Isaiah Schelhaas tallied 19 points, Drew Ryken 16 and Cody Oswald 10.
In the sophomore game, Yaknton won 46-41 behind 17 points from Landon Potts and 11 points from Tucker Gilmore.
The freshman ‘A’ game was a 51-40 loss for the Bucks but the ‘B’ game was a 44-21 win. Matthew Sheldon tallied 13 points in the ‘A’ game and Owen Wishon 16 points in the ‘B’ game.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL (4-1)
Alec Voegele 5 3-4 15, Noah Behrends 3 0-0 8, Sam Rohlfs 1 0-0 2, Spencer Barr 4 2-3 11, AJ Hase 1 1-2 3, Jameson Palmer 1 2-2 4. TOTALS 15 8-11 43.
YANKTON (2-1)
Drew Ryken 4-6 3-3 16, Mac Ryken 1-3 0-0 2, Rugby Ryken 7-10 0-0 17, Josh Sheldon 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Prouty 1-4 0-0 3, Cody Oswald 3-5 1-2 7, Isaiah Schelaas 1-1 0-0 2, Evan Ness 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Grotenhuis 0-0 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 8-12 1-2 19, Michael Mors 3-6 0-0 8, Colton Potts 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 30-48 5-7 74.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 14 7 13 9 — 43
YANKTON 18 12 22 22 — 74
Three-Pointers: Y 10-17 (R. Ryken 4-4, D. Ryken 3-5, Kral 2-3, Prouty 1-4, M. Ryken 0-1), AC 5 (Voegele 2, Behrends 2, Barr 1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.