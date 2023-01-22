MITCHELL — Dakota Valley outscored Sioux Valley 26-9 in the second quarter to take control for an 82-57 victory over the Cossacks in the final game of the Hanson boys’ basketball Classic, Saturday in Mitchell.

The game matched the top two teams in the latest South Dakota Media Class A boys’ basketball poll, as well as a rematch of the 2022 Class A championship game, won by Dakota Valley (10-0).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.