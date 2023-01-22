MITCHELL — Dakota Valley outscored Sioux Valley 26-9 in the second quarter to take control for an 82-57 victory over the Cossacks in the final game of the Hanson boys’ basketball Classic, Saturday in Mitchell.
The game matched the top two teams in the latest South Dakota Media Class A boys’ basketball poll, as well as a rematch of the 2022 Class A championship game, won by Dakota Valley (10-0).
Isaac Bruns finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Jaxon Hennies had 16 points and Jaxson Wingert added 11 points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Oliver Vincent led Sioux Valley (11-1) with 21 points. Maxwell Engebretson scored 11 points off the bench, going 4-of-4 from the field and 3-of-3 from three-point range. Alec Squires had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Patrick Cary added eight points and four assists.
Dakota Valley hosts rival Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday. Sioux Valley is off until a Feb. 2 trip to Flandreau.
DAKOTA VALLEY (10-0) 20 26 19 17 — 82
SIOUX VALLEY (11-1) 19 9 12 17 — 57
Beresford 57, Chester Area 42
BERESFORD — Tate Van Otterloo scored 21 points to lead Beresford past Chester Area 57-42 in Big East Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Aiden Hamm scored 11 points for Beresford. Malachi James added eight points in the victory.
Layke Wold scored 15 points and Jovi Wolf had 13 points for Chester Area.
Beresford hosts Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday. Chester Area hosts Canistota on Tuesday.
CHESTER AREA (3-8) 3 17 14 8 — 42
BERESFORD (8-3) 15 19 11 12 — 57
Kimball-White Lake 56, Freeman 54, OT
FREEMAN — Blake Leiferman finished with 18 points and 19 rebounds to lead Kimball-White Lake past Freeman 56-54 in overtime in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jaxon Christensen had 10 points and five assists, and Dawson Miller scored 10 points and had three steals for Kimball-White Lake, which trailed 30-21 at the half.
Rocky Ammann led Freeman with 20 points and four steals. David Walter had 11 points and seven rebounds. Luke Peters added 10 points and three steals.
KWL, 4-4, travels to Bon Homme on Tuesday. Freeman travels to Mitchell Christian on Monday.
KIMBALL-WH (4-4) 12 9 11 14 10 — 56
FREEMAN (1-9) 19 11 4 12 8 — 54
