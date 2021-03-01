HARTINGTON, Neb. — Myles Thoene and his teammates weren’t shy about it.
They didn’t hide it.
They were open about their goals following a loss in last season’s district final; one win from reaching the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
That couldn’t happen again.
“That really put a sour taste in our mouths,” said Thoene, one of five seniors for Hartington Cedar Catholic.
“We didn’t want that to happen again; that was a terrible feeling.”
They have now experienced the exact opposite feeling.
Cedar Catholic defeated Wakefield 56-45 on Monday night in the District C2-6 final in front of a capacity — and loud — crowd in Hartington, Nebraska.
The victory advances the Trojans (19-6) to the state tournament from March 9-13 in Lincoln for the first time since 2015.
“This is the best feeling in the world,” Thoene said in the post-game celebration on the court.
“To get there is really hard, but my teammates are my brothers and we’ve all worked so hard at this.”
It certainly was a challenge for Cedar Catholic.
The Trojans didn’t make their second basket of the game until two minutes into the second quarter, but battled back to get within 16-15 at halftime.
“We had some really good looks in the first half, but we just missed them,” Cedar Catholic head coach Matt Steffen said. “We told them at halftime to keep shooting.”
Eventually, those shots did start to fall.
After Wakefield took a 25-21 lead at the 4:54 mark of the third quarter, the Trojans reeled off 14 consecutive points — aided by a pair of three-pointers by sophomore Carson Arens.
Cedar Catholic’s reached 37-27 early in the fourth quarter, but Wakefield trimmed it down to 47-43 with 1:19 remaining. Cedar Catholic’s Carter Arens made one free throw and Jaxson Bernecker later sank two free throws with 54 seconds left to push the margin out to 50-43.
And that was the extent of the drama.
Any early fears that Cedar Catholic might keep missing those shots were alleviated after halftime, according to Steffen.
“My biggest concern was that we’d be cold,” he said. “But Jaxson really stepped up and Myles did, too.
“That’s kind of been our M.O. all season; that a lot of kids can do that. I’m just glad somebody did.”
When the buzzer sounded, Cedar Catholic was able to celebrate on its home floor with its student section and fans.
“That was amazing,” Thoene said. “You couldn’t have a better atmosphere than this. It’s what you dream of.”
The Trojans, of course, are hoping to play on an even bigger stage down in Lincoln.
“We’re not done yet,” Thoene said, with a smile.
