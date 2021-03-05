VERMILLION — Omaha put one in the back of the net after an errant pass by the Coyotes to secure the 1-0 victory in the first overtime on Friday afternoon at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
The Coyotes (1-4) four losses have all come within the final few minutes of regulation or in overtime this season. Omaha (3-2-2) recorded six shots with three on goal in the victory while USD recorded eight shots with two on goal.
In the 97th minute, the Yotes had a throw in by their bench that was secured by USD but the Mavs intercepted the next pass back towards the Coyotes’ goal and rifled on past the goalkeeper for the winner.
South Dakota had two shots to Omaha’s one in the scoreless first half. The Coyotes have had success with corner kicks this season but was unable to secure one this game.
The Yotes are back in action on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.