Several Yankton girls’ fastpitch teams began their 2020 seasons with a league event this past weekend in Yankton.
Here are the results that were reported to the Press & Dakotan by press time on Monday.
Sunday
Fury Black 9, S.F. Fusion Synergy 7
Yankton Fury Black used an eight-run third inning to rally to a 9-7 victory over Sioux Falls Fusion Energy in girls’ softball action on Sunday.
Payton Moser went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead Yankton. Lucy Yost had two hits and two RBI. Emma Herrboldt posted a double and two RBI. Emma Eichacker also had a hit and two RBI. Olivia Binde, Mikayla Humpal and Lenae Wiersma each had a hit in the victory.
Binde picked up the win, striking out three.
S.D. Premier 16, Fury Black 0
South Dakota Premier used an 11-run first inning to claim a 16-0 victory over Yankton Fury Black in girls’ softball action on Sunday.
Emma Eichacker had the lone Yankton hit.
Lydia Yost took the loss.
Cyclones Red 14, Fury Black 0
The Cyclones Red 14-under squad blanked Yankton Fury Black 14-0 on Sunday.
Payton Moser and Emma Eichacker each had a hit for Yankton.
Lucy Yost took the loss.
Saturday
Fury Red 10, Rebels 4
Yankton Fury Red used a seven-run third inning to claim a 10-4 victory over the Rebels on Saturday.
Olivia Girard went 2-for-2 with a double to lead Yankton. Annika Gordon had two hits and three runs scored. Regan Garry had a double and two RBI. Tori Vellek, Izzy Wintz and Grace Brockberg each had a hit and two RBI in the win.
Garry picked up the win, striking out four in three innings of work.
S.F. Cyclones Blue 12, Fury Black 1
The Cyclones Blue scored a 12-1 victory over Yankton Fury Black on Saturday.
Olivia Binde and Lydia Yost each had a hit for Yankton.
Yost took the loss.
Golden Girls 3, Fury Red 1
The Norfolk Golden Girls rallied past Yankton Fury Red 3-1 on Saturday.
Olivia Girard, Annika Gordon, Paige Hatch, Brooklyn Townsend, Tori Vellek and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit for Yankton, which outhit Norfolk 6-5.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out seven in 4 1/3 innings of work.
S.D. Xplosion 12, Fury Black 1
The South Dakota Xplosion downed Yankton Fury Black 12-1 on Saturday.
Olivia Binde, Emma Eichacker and Lydia Yost each had a hit for Yankton. Eichacker drove in the run, scoring Binde.
Lucy Yost took the loss.
Cyclones Red 6, Fury Black 0
Cyclones Red used a pair of three-run innings to down Yankton Fury Black 6-0 on Saturday.
Olivia Binde had two hits to lead Yankton. Payton Moser and Lydia Yost each had a hit.
Binde took the loss, striking out three.
