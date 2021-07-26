WAYNE, Neb. — Elk Point-Jefferson standout Drake Peed is one of 15 recruits whose signings were recently announced by the Wayne State College men’s track and field team.
Peed, who had previously also signed to play football at Wayne State, was the South Dakota Class A state champion in the shot put (57-11) and the discus (167-8) as a senior this spring.
In 2019 as a sophomore, he was second place in both events at state – 54-1 in the shot put and 145-7 in the discus. Peed also excelled in wrestling where he was a two-time state medal winner and three-time state qualifier and was a two-time All-State First Team selection in football as a lineman.
Personal bests for Peed include 58-4 in the shot put and 177-0 in the discus.
