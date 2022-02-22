BROOKINGS —The Yankton Bucks survived a second half surge to claim a 51-34 victory over Brookings in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
“Give Brookings a lot of credit. They played harder than we did tonight,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “I think Travis (Brookings coach Travis Engebretson) is doing a great job. For them to come in and play as hard against us as they did shows a lot about their team and their coach.”
Rugby Ryken finished with 14 points, six assists and three steals for Yankton (10-8), which finished with a 5-3 ESD record. Dylan Prouty scored 11 points. Jaden Kral added 10 points and six rebounds.
“It was good to see Dylan knock down some shots and play with confidence,” Haynes said. “We’re 50 practices and 18 games in. We need everyone to do that at this point.”
Jack Even and Jake Ammann each scored 10 points for Brookings. Owen Burns had seven rebounds.
Yankton led 25-17 at the half, but Brookings fought back to briefly take the lead in the third quarter. But the Bucks responded to the threat, then put the game away with a 15-6 edge in the fourth quarter.
Yankton finishes the regular season with a West River trip, playing at Spearfish on Friday and at Sturgis on Saturday.
“Hopefully we come out with a lot of energy and are ready to compete,” Haynes said. “Hopefully we have a good week of practice and can get some momentum headed into the post-season.”
Brookings edged Yankton 57-52 in the JV game. For Yankton, Landon Potts scored 22 points and Drew Ryken scored 10 points.
Brookings snuck past Yankton 42-41 in the sophomore contest. For YHS, Potts scored 20 points and Bryce Kral had seven points.
Yankton won the freshmen ‘A’ game 63-54. Matthew Sheldon scored 11 points and Easton Nelson netted 10 points for YHS.
Yankton also won the freshmen ‘B’ game, 51-41. For Yankton, Owen Wishon scored 14 points and Cohen Zahrbock added 10 points.
YANKTON (10-8)
Mac Ryken 0-5 4-4 4, Rugby Ryken 4-14 4-4 14, Dylan Prouty 4-8 0-0 11, Cody Oswald 3-5 0-0 6, Jaden Kral 5-9 0-0 16, Drew Ryken 2-4 0-0 6, Michael Mors 0-1 0-0 0, Colton Potts 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-46 8-8 51.
BROOKINGS (1-16)
Zach Moe 2-7 0-0 5, Jake Ammann 4-13 0-0 10, Sam Hardin 1-1 1-5 3, Jack Even 4-9 1-2 10, Jett Leddy 0-6 2-2 2, Trey Svennes 0-0 0-0 0, Nathan Lease 0-8 0-0 0, Owen Burns 1-2 0-1 2, Jaxton Eck 1-4 0-0 2. TOTALS: 13-50 4-10 34.
YANKTON 12 13 11 15 — 51
BROOKINGS 9 8 11 6 — 34
Three-Pointers: Y 7-20 (Prouty 3-7, R. Ryken 2-7, D. Ryken 2-4, M. Ryken 0-2), B 4-22 (Ammann 2-10, Moe 1-4, Even 1-2, Lease 0-4, Eck 0-2). Rebounds: B 39 (Burns 7), Y 30 (Kral 6). Personal Fouls: Y 15, B 11. Fouled Out: None. Assists: Y 9 (R. Ryken 6), B 7 (Hardin 3). Turnovers: B 15, Y 8. Blocked Shots: B 3, Y 1 (Kral). Steals: Y 10 (R. Ryken 3), B 4 (Leddy 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.