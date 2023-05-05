BROOKINGS — South Dakota State pitcher Shannon Lasey got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh inning to close out a doubleheader sweep of rival South Dakota Saturday at Jackrabbit Stadium. Scores went 8-0 and 3-2.
South Dakota’s bats were quiet all day. Jackrabbit pitcher Tori Kniesche threw a five-inning perfect game in game one, the Coyotes got their first base runner on a Jordyn Pender walk in the second inning of game two, and Bela Goerke’s one-out single in the fourth inning was South Dakota’s first hit of the day.
Yet South Dakota, behind pitcher Clara Edwards, put itself within striking distance of handing its rival its first loss in Summit League play.
Pender led off the top of the seventh with a double, pinch hitter Jaden Gaja singled up the middle and Edwards walked to load the bases with one out. Tatum Villotta roped a base hit down the leftfield line that scored two and when Courtney Wilson followed with a single to first base, South Dakota had the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second with its top two hitters coming to the plate.
But Lasey got Aleesia Sainz to hit a ground ball to second and Mia Jarecki through home for the force out and the second out of the inning. Goerke hit a grounder to shortstop Rozelyn Carrillo who flipped to Jarecki at second for the final out.
It was the culmination of a frustrating day for South Dakota, which didn’t do much of anything right until the final inning. In addition to the Coyotes’ woes at the plate, they had one of their worst defensive performances of the season.
Five unearned runs for SDSU ended game one early after USD botched a routine throw to first that would have ended the fifth inning with the score set at 3-0. Edwards held the Jacks to four hits in game two, but more bad defense allowed three unearned runs to cross and that was all SDSU needed. The Coyotes committed four errors during the twin bill to zero for the Jacks.
Game three of the series is set for noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.