BROOKINGS — South Dakota State pitcher Shannon Lasey got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh inning to close out a doubleheader sweep of rival South Dakota Saturday at Jackrabbit Stadium. Scores went 8-0 and 3-2.

South Dakota’s bats were quiet all day. Jackrabbit pitcher Tori Kniesche threw a five-inning perfect game in game one, the Coyotes got their first base runner on a Jordyn Pender walk in the second inning of game two, and Bela Goerke’s one-out single in the fourth inning was South Dakota’s first hit of the day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.